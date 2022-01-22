1 killed, 13-year-old among 6 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

One person was killed and a 13-year-old boy was among six others wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

The man, 19, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen was sitting in a parked car about 10:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Union Avenue when a sliver SUV stopped next to the vehicle and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the arm four times, police said. The SUV then fled north on Union Avenue, officials said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a man, 24, was standing in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when an unknown black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the back, abdomen and arms, police said. He was taken to Christ, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Four others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and three were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.