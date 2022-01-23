Woman stabbed to death during domestic dispute in Fuller Park

A woman was stabbed to death by a man early Saturday morning during a domestic dispute in Fuller Park on the South Side.

Latashia Fonville, 26, was sitting in the front seat of a car in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue when a man “became enraged” and stabbed her in the chest and legs about 3:15 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The man fled the scene, police said.