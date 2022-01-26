 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Immigration groups outline plans for upcoming state reforms

In a virtual event, immigration groups in Illinois said they will push state elected leaders to expand economic and health care benefits for immigrants.

By Elvia Malagón
Angelica Garcia, 51, of West Chicago, said she wants Illinois to expand a Medicaid-like program that would provide immigrants like herself health benefits. Garcia was diagnosed in 2015 with mixed connective tissue disease. She was among a group of immigration advocates who detailed Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, reforms they plan to push for this year in Illinois.
Screenshot

Angelica Garcia pays about $700 each month for a private insurance because of her immigration status to help her live with mixed connective tissue disease.

Since she was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, she and her family have had to watch their expenses to ensure she’s able to buy medication she needs because her life expectancy could diminish without them, she said.

“Just thinking that I can no longer get the medications makes me feel as bad as the pain that the disease itself causes me,” Garcia said. “I know that my family also needs me. I also know that I deserve a chance at life.”

Garcia, 51, of West Chicago, is among those pushing for Illinois to expand a health care program to more immigrants like herself. Garcia, who volunteers at the cultural hub Casa Michoacan in suburban West Chicago, was among a group of immigration advocates Wednesday who detailed the economic and health care reforms they support.

Last year, Illinois expanded a Medicaid-like program that provides health insurance coverage to immigrants who are 55 and older, the Associated Press reported. Garcia said she doesn’t qualify for that program because of her age. She and others want the program to expand to include other immigrants like herself.

Many of the organizations who spoke at Wednesday’s virtual event spent last year advocating for immigration reform at the federal level, but it never came to fruition. Now it appears as though Democrats’ efforts to push through immigration reform are “on the brink of failure,” said Khaled Humaiden, who works for the Arab American Family Services.

He said efforts to expand services for immigrants in Illinois is part of the bigger fight for an overhaul of the country’s immigration system.

“It’s about reimagining a world that is centered around people’s needs so that everyone has an opportunity to thrive,” Humaiden said.

The group plans to push state elected officials to expand tax credits such as the earned income tax credit and to create a new child credit to include immigrants who pay taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, said Guadalupe Bueno, a community organizer with the suburban Mano a Mano Family Resource Center.

Community groups last year had also pushed for the state to expand the earned income tax credit, but they weren’t successful in getting the legislation passed.

They also want immigrants in Illinois to get more access to legal representation in deportation cases, said Marlenn Jacobo, a youth organizer with the community organization Enlace Chicago.

In Cook County, a recent law allowed the public defender’s office to create a process that will allow their attorneys to represent immigrants in federal removal proceedings.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Amid driver shortage, CPS board calls for special ed students to get busing over magnet school kids

Bus services for magnet and selective enrollment students could be canceled in early March if the district is unable to resolve problems that have plagued the school system since August.

By Nader Issa

With Justin Fields in place, Ryan Poles’ first hire a big one

Fields is far from proven — and no sure thing after an uneven rookie season. But his potential gives the Bears’ new general manager a chance to make a big splash with his first coaching hire.

By Mark Potash

Ginger Lane, a Chicago Holocaust survivor urges, ‘Never be a bystander’

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Thursday. To escape the Nazis, Lane and her siblings were hidden in a fruit orchard near Berlin by non-Jews willing to risk their lives for them.

By Lynn Sweet

A new restaurant, studio space and a neighborhood store receive city grants

Thirty-one small businesses on the South and West sides were recently awarded grants from the city’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.

By Josephine Stratman

How did Ryan Poles come this far? With ‘a combination of confidence and humility’

Poles, at 36, went from a graduate assistant to GM in under 13 years.

By Patrick Finley

Park District watchdog releases update on lifeguard abuse, harassment scandal

The park district inspector general’s annual report includes new details on the ongoing investigation of the aquatics department.

By Manny Ramos