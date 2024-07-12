The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 12, 2024
DNC 2024 Brandon Johnson Chicago

Johnson ally blasts city move to shut tent city as plan to 'hide Chicago’s homeless'

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) called out what he sees as a double standard in clearing the site in time for the DNC: “I didn’t think we would go from ‘Bring Chicago Home’ to ‘Hide Chicago’s Homeless,’ but here we are.”

By  Lauren FitzPatrick and Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE Johnson ally blasts city move to shut tent city as plan to 'hide Chicago’s homeless'
A homeless encampment at 1100 S. Desplaines St. can be seen next to the Dan Ryan expressway in the South Loop, Chicago.

A homeless encampment at 1100 S. Desplaines St. can be seen next to the Dan Ryan expressway in the South Loop this week.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A progressive ally of Mayor Brandon Johnson is blasting the city’s decision to clear out its most prominent homeless encampment in time for the national spotlight of the Democratic National Convention, blasting the move to “hide Chicago’s homeless” instead of providing actual help.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) championed Johnson’s failed ballot initiative to boost revenue for homeless support and prevention known as “Bring Chicago Home,” and remains in his mayoral-appointed post as chair of a City Council committee.

But as news broke that the “tent city” between the Dan Ryan expressway and the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street will be permanently cleared out and fenced off Wednesday, with only temporary shelter guaranteed for its former residents, Vasquez called out what he saw as a double standard.

“I didn’t think we would go from ‘Bring Chicago Home’ to ‘Hide Chicago’s Homeless’ but here we are,” he wrote on the social media platform X Thursday night. “Yall know if this happened under Lightfoot, movement would be moving.”

He added Friday morning “that it seemed simple to find housing when the city needs to hide people. There are thousands homeless across town, who also need help but they don’t receive the same support.”

Reached by phone, the alderman said Johnson’s focus on clearing out the encampment most visible to the tens of thousands of expected DNC visitors — when he had campaigned on actually helping them — falls flat.

“We had the same concerns and critiques when Mayor (Lori) Lightfoot was doing it, but when it’s Mayor Johnson, the standard still applies,” he said. “I would not be surprised if the (Democratic) party didn’t want people to see that, but it’s also a reality. To kind of put a band-aid over it, to hide it for a few weeks doesn’t solve the problem.”

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the Department of Family and Support Services.

DFSS head Brandie Knazze has previously told the Chicago Sun-Times that temporary housing has been offered to the 20-some residents of the Desplaines encampment at a city-operated shelter in the Gold Coast.

The 60 beds inside the former Tremont Hotel, 100 E. Chestnut St., will be guaranteed to them through Aug. 31, the week after the DNC wraps up. That’s when current funding runs out, she said.

DNCHOMELESS-07XX24-04.jpg

Security guards and Chicago police officers speak Wednesday with current and former residents of the former Tremont Hotel at 100 E. Chestnut St., which the city converted to a temporary homeless shelter in the Gold Coast.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In clearing the encampment of blue and orange tents that pops out to drivers on the Dan Ryan expressway, Knazze said she was anticipating a possible security request from federal officials to clear a likely route along Roosevelt Road between the two key DNC sites, McCormick Place and the United Center.

The Secret Service charged with overseeing DNC security won’t issue final security zone maps until later this month. But its preliminary maps are limited to the areas immediately around the two sides and don’t include the Desplaines encampment.

Residents of two other shelters — one at 19th Place and Canalport Avenue, under the Ryan expressway, and between
Bryn Mawr and Foster avenues near the North Shore Channel, also have been invited to the former Tremont shelter but their encampments won’t be fenced off, according to the city.

Next Up In Politics
Amid uncertainty about Biden, Bill Daley 'not afraid of an open convention' in Chicago
Backing for Biden from Illinois Democratic delegates is strong, but cracks are appearing, Sun-Times survey finds
The faces in the fountain: Millennium Park's Crown Fountain still watching over Chicago after 20 years
Bally's sigh of relief? 'Refreshed' Chicago casino plan secured with financing deal, company says
Ed Burke's legal team silent as deadline passes to appeal corruption case
Biden should forgo his pride and put the country first
The Latest
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference following the NATO Summit in Washington Thursday, July 11, 2024.
The Watchdogs
Backing for Biden from Illinois Democratic delegates is strong, but cracks are appearing, Sun-Times survey finds
Most Illinois delegates — whether elected or appointed — continue to back the nominations of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a second term.
By Lynn Sweet Mitchell Armentrout , and 4 more
 
A "Coming soon" sign hangs above a building in Arlington Heights. Amazon Fresh plans to open there on July 25.
Money
Amazon Fresh grocery store sets opening date for Arlington Heights outpost
The store had been in limbo for the better part of two years, amid Amazon’s re-examination of its grocery business.
By Daily Herald
 
CROWNFOUNTAIN-07XX24-8.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
The faces in the fountain: Millennium Park's Crown Fountain still watching over Chicago after 20 years
Its two LED video-screen towers, designed by Spanish architect Jaume Plensa, showcase more than 1,000 faces that portray the city’s diverse cultural makeup. We spoke with some of those whose faces millions of people a year still see.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Orr’s Raekwon Drake (25) looks to drive the lane verse Mt. Carmel.
Crime
Former Orr Academy basketball star guilty in fatal shooting of man who tried to steal dog
Jurors convicted Raekwon Drake of second-degree murder, rejecting a more serious first-degree murder charge after the defense said Drake “was acting under a sudden and intense passion due to being seriously provoked.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Composite of two photos. Left: close-up of a tattoo that features the Buckingham Fountain with a red flame coming out of the top, Chicago stars surrounding it and the words "HOKA HEY!!" beneath it. Left: A portrait of Sami Grisafe, wearing a denim jacket pulling up her sleeve to show the tattoo.
Inking Well
Ex-QB Sami Grisafe's tattoo pays tribute to now-defunct Chicago Force women's football team
The tackle football team shut down in 2017 but lives on in a tattoo that the former quarterback says represents all that the city gave her.
By Katie Anthony
 