Two siblings reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side have been found safe.

Luis Cruz, 12, and his sister Valentina Cruz, 14, were last seen Friday leaving their home in the 5200 Block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said.

They were found about 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of South St. Louis Avenue, police said.

Area One Detectives are investigating.