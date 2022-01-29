 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Glenbard West takes down St. Charles North

In 16 years of watching film of upcoming opponents, St. Charles North coach Tom Poulin has never seen anything quite like Glenbard West.

By Mike Clark
After Glenbard West’s Caden Pierce, left, got pulled down on a hard foul, Ryan Renfro, right, gives him a hand up
After Glenbard West’s Caden Pierce, left, got pulled down on a hard foul, Ryan Renfro, right, gives him a hand up
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

In 16 years of watching film of upcoming opponents, St. Charles North coach Tom Poulin has never seen anything quite like Glenbard West.

“I’m not sure I’ve scouted a better team,” Poulin said. “Maybe there have been better teams out there, but I haven’t scouted them.

“It’s not just the length, not just the size but the unselfishness, the basketball IQ. They’re very impressive.”

The No. 1 Hilltoppers did nothing to change Poulin’s mind or anyone else’s on Saturday evening. Before a standing-room-only home crowd and a TV audience, Glenbard West spotted St. Charles North an early lead before shifting into high gear and cruising to a 62-30 win.

When Ethan Marlowe hit a three-pointer from the left wing with 6:43 left in the second quarter, the North Stars led 14-13. The Hilltoppers ran off the next 11 points and finished the half on a 19-3 run to go ahead 32-17.

It was 51-25 after three quarters and 60-25 when Glenbard West’s starters left the game with 6:05 remaining,

Two stats illustrate why the Hilltoppers are 23-0. In the last minute of the first half, three of them — Caden Pierce, Paxton Warden and Braden Huff — blocked a North Stars shot. And four of them shared the team scoring lead at halftime with seven points each: Pierce, Warden, Huff and Bobby Durkin.

When opponents don’t know who to attack offensively or who to try to control defensively, it’s going to be a long night.

That was the case for other reasons too on Saturday. It was a TV game, which meant longer-than-usual timeouts, and the tip was delayed when the previous game in Glenbard West’s Pack the Place event — the Hilltoppers girls’ loss to Schaumburg — went to overtime.

But nothing could take the Hilltoppers’ focus off the task in front of them.

The defensive numbers were no accident, according to Pierce.

“It was a game where our main focus was just to try to get as many tips, deflections, steals as we could,” he said. “We knew that St. Charles North is a great defensive team. So we knew it was going to be hard to score in the halfcourt. We just tried to get the ball out in transition with our defense causing that. I think we did a good job of that.”

Pierce finished with 16 points, five steals, five rebounds and a block. Durkin had 13 points and seven rebounds, Huff had 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal, and Warden added 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Ryan Renfro, West’s fifth starter, had seven points and six rebounds.

“Those steals got us energy throughout the entire game,” Warden said.

On the offensive side, the balance shows that the Hilltopers aren’t much concerned about who scores the points as long as someone does.

“Whenever we get a pass, we look ahead to the next person,” Warden said, “We’re all unselfish players and look for other people to shoot as well.”

Max Love led the North Stars (11-11) with 11 points and Marlowe finished with nine. North had seven three-pointers and just three two-point baskets along with three free throws.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Bears expected to hire Luke Getsy, Aaron Rodgers’ QBs coach, as coordinator: report

Getsy, who will turn 38 next month, is considered an up-and-coming offensive mind in the NFL.

By Patrick Finley

Man found shot to death inside West Pullman store

The man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a store in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Illinois 59, Northwestern 56: Kofi Cockburn carries Illini, deepens Wildcats’ misery

The Illini have won seven straight in the series and have a comically lopsided all-time record of 141-42.

By Steve Greenberg

Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

Harbaugh could be a good fit with first-time GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who worked in the 49ers’ research and development department when Harbaugh was in his third of four seasons coaching the team.

By Dave Campbell | Associated Press

Bears GM Ryan Poles hires deputy

New general manager Poles took his first step toward transforming the Bears’ front office Saturday, agreeing to hire the Eagles’ Ian Cunningham as his assistant general manager.

By Patrick Finley

Siblings, 12 and 14, missing from Gage Park

Luis Cruz, 12, and his sister Valentina Cruz, 14, were last seen Friday leaving their home in the 5200 Block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire