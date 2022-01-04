 clock menu more-arrow no yes
High school basketball schedule for Jan. 4-Jan. 10

The full schedule for the next seven days.

By Jack Gleason
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Christian Meeks (24) shoots the ball as Oswego East’s Mason Blanco (5) defends.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Check the school website or social media before heading to a game, there have been multiple cancellations every day. Jack Gleason updates the schedule every morning on his website.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marian Central at Benet, 7:00

Nazareth at Carmel, 7:00

Notre Dame at Marist, 7:00

St. Patrick at Joliet Catholic, PPD

St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 2-1 PPD

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Herscher at Coal City, 6:45

Lisle at Peotone, 6:45

Manteno at Streator, 7:00

Reed-Custer at Wilmington, 7:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Kaneland, 7:00

Ottawa at Sandwich, 6:45

Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Sycamore at Plano, 7:00

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at CPSA, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Comer at Bulls, 7:00

DRW at Butler, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at ITW-Speer, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Mundelein, 7:00

Waukegan at Warren, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Stevenson, PPD

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Bogan at Simeon, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Instituto Health at Kelly, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bremen at Argo, 7:00

Evergreen Park at Lemont, 7:00

Hillcrest at Shepard, 6:30

Oak Forest at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Richards, 6:30

Thornton Fr. South at Reavis, 6:00

Tinley Park at Eisenhower, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Oswego East at Joliet Central, 6:30

Plainfield North at Plainfield South, 6:30

Romeoville at Oswego, PPD

West Aurora at Joliet West, 6:30

Yorkville at Plainfield East, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

Midland at Putnam County, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Streamwood, 7:00

Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:00

Fenton at West Chicago, 7:00

Larkin at East Aurora, 6:30

South Elgin at Glenbard East, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Aurora Central at Marquette, 7:00

Barrington at Prospect, 7:30

Beecher at South Newton (IN), 7:00

Belvidere at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

Brooks at Dyett, 5:00

Byron at Woodstock North, 7:00

Conant at Wheeling, PPD

Crane at Senn, 5:30

Deland-Weldon at Lowpoint-Washburn, 5:30

Dunbar at Urban Prep-West, 5:00

Dwight at Pontiac, 7:00

EPIC at Harlan, 12:00

Faith Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Francis Parker at Jones, 6:30

Freeport at Beloit (WI), 7:00

Fremd at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Geneseo at Dixon, 7:00

Glenbard North at Elmwood Park, 7:00

Hammond Baptist (IN) at Grace Christian, 7:00

Hansberry at Chicago Christian, 7:00

Henry-Senachwine at LaMoille, 5:30

Hoffman Estates at Hersey, 2-8 PPD

Holy Trinity at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Hope Academy at Little Village, TBA

Illinois Lutheran at Donovan, 7:00

Instituto Health at Cristo Rey, 6:00

Juarez at Back of the Yards, 5:00

Lake View at Maine South, 7:00

Leo at Thornwood, 6:30

Leyden at Lake Park, 7:15

Maine East at Addison Trail, 1-31 PPD

Montini at St. Edward, 7:00

Niles West at Niles North, 7:00

Noble Street at Steinmetz, 5:00

North Boone at South Beloit, 7:00

North Shore at Northtown, PPD

Ogden at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Palatine at Rolling Meadows, 7:30

Roanoke-Benson at Eureka, 7:00

Schaumburg at Elk Grove, 7:30

Tilden at Goode, 6:30

Tri-Point at Lexington, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at Lockport, 6:30

Westlake Christian at Christian Life, 7:30

Westminster Christian at Westmont, 7:30

Willowbrook at Sandburg, 6:00

Woodland at Leland, 7:00

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Rock Falls at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Providence at Fenwick, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Christ the King at Ida Crown, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove, 7:00

Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

Hampshire at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30

Jacobs at Burlington Central, 7:00

McHenry at Huntley, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Elgin Academy, 6:00

Northridge at University High, PPD

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Sandwich at Rochelle, 6:45

METRO PREP

Universal at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

St. Francis at IC Catholic, 7:30

NIC - 10

Belvidere North at Auburn, 7:00

Guilford at Freeport, 7:15

Hononegah at Boylan, 7:00

Belvidere at Jefferson, 7:00

Rockford East at Harlem, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Golder at Hansberry, 7:00

Noble Street at Baker, 7:00

Pritzker at Noble Academy, 7:00

Rauner at Muchin, 7:00

UIC at Mansueto, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

South Beloit at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Lakes, 7:00

Grant at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:00

Wauconda at North Chicago, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Thornridge at Crete-Monee, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Chicago Collegiate at Excel-Englewood, 5:30

Clemente at Curie, 5:00

Downers Grove North at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

Earlville at St. Bede, 7:00

Englewood STEM at Raby, 5:00

Fasman Yeshiva at Hope Academy, 8:00

Galva at LaMoille, 7:00

Holy Trinity at Wells, 5:00

Intrinsic at Prosser, 6:30

Marengo at Stillman Valley, 7:00

Morgan Park Academy at Wolcott, 6:00

Payton at Lane, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Mather, 5:00

Phoenix at Hubbard, 6:30

Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

Proviso West at Austin, 5:30

Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 6:30

Taft at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Walther Christian at Mooseheart, 7:30

Westlake Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Thursday, January 6, 2022

DUKANE

St. Charles East at Geneva, 7:15

St. Charles North at Lake Park, 7:15

Wheaton North at Glenbard North, 7:15

Wheaton-Warr. South at Batavia, 7:15

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Serena, 7:00

METRO PREP

CPSA at Lycee Francais, 4:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls at Butler, 7:00

DRW at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Johnson at Rowe-Clark, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Corliss at Bogan, 5:00

Curie at Simeon, 1-28 PPD

Hyde Park at Phillips, 5:00

Kenwood at Morgan Park, 6:30

Longwood at Brooks, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at Hubbard, 5:00

Kennedy at Solorio, 5:00

King at Dunbar, 5:00

Lindblom at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Tilden at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Von Steuben at Senn, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

ACE Amandla at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

Carver at Agricultural Science, 5:00

Fenger at South Shore, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Dyett, 5:00

Vocational at Harlan, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at Gage Park, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at DuSable, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Instituto Health at Englewood STEM, 5:00

Kelly at Hancock, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Julian, 5:00

EPIC at Chicago Military, 5:00

UC-Woodlawn at Goode, 5:00

Washington at Air Force, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Phoenix at Chicago Collegiate, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Richards at Tinley Park, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Christian Heritage at Beacon, 6:00

Midland at Calvary Christian, 7:00

Trinity (Kankakee) at Chesterton Holy Family, 7:45

LAKE ZURICH

Libertyville at Round Lake, 7:00

Friday, January 7, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Byron at North Boone, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Oregon, 7:00

Stillman Valley at Rockford Christian, 7:00

Winnebago at Dixon, 7:00

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

De La Salle at DePaul, 7:00

Marmion at Loyola, 7:00

Montini at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at Leo, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at St. Laurence, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Brother Rice, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Maine West, 7:00

Highland Park at Maine East, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Niles North, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Maine South, 7:00

Glenbrook South at Glenbrook North, 7:30

New Trier at Niles West, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Christ the King at Northtown, PPD

Cristo Rey at Holy Trinity, 7:00

Ellison at Walther Christian, 7:30

DUPAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Naperville Central, 7:00

Metea Valley at Naperville North, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Nazareth, 7:00

Carmel at Notre Dame, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Marian Central at St. Patrick, 7:00

Marist at St. Viator, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Burlington Central, 7:30

Huntley at Crystal Lake South, 7:30

Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, 7:30

McHenry at Hampshire, 7:30

Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Peotone at Manteno, 7:00

Streator at Herscher, 7:00

Wilmington at Lisle, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker at Northridge, 6:00

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Latin, 6:00

North Shore at Elgin Academy, 6:00

University High at Morgan Park Academy, PPD

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at Sycamore, 7:00

LaSalle-Peru at Ottawa, 7:00

Plano at Morris, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Marengo, 7:30

Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7:30

Woodstock at Woodstock North, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Wolcott at Lycee Francais, 6:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Hiawatha, 6:30

Hinckley-Big Rock at Somonauk, 7:00

LaMoille at Leland, 7:00

Newark at Indian Creek, 6:45

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Timothy Christian at Chicago Christian, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Aurora Central at Ridgewood, 7:00

St. Edward at Elmwood Park, 7:00

Westmont at McNamara, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 6:00

Hersey at Elk Grove, 6:00

Wheeling at Rolling Meadows, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Fremd at Conant, 6:00

Hoffman Estates at Schaumburg, 6:00

Palatine at Barrington, 6:00

NIC - 10

Belvidere at Hononegah, 7:00

Boylan at Guilford, 7:00

Freeport at Rockford East, 7:00

Harlem at Belvidere North, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Noble Academy at Noble Street, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Libertyville at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Stevenson at Waukegan, 7:00

Warren at Mundelein, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Mooseheart at Westminster Christian, 7:00

Schaumburg Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH

Lane at Farragut, 5:00

Marshall at Schurz, 5:00

North Lawndale at Clark, 5:00

Orr at Westinghouse, PPD

Young at Lincoln Park, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Mather at Foreman, 5:00

Northside at Lake View, 5:00

Prosser at Taft, 7:00

Uplift at Sullivan, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Clemente at Collins, 5:00

Crane at Legal Prep, 5:00

Payton at Austin, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Raby, 5:00

Wells at Jones, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Amundsen, 5:00

Chicago Academy at Roosevelt, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science at North Grand, 5:00

Marine at Alcot, 5:00

Rickover at Disney, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Spry, 5:00

Chicago Tech at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Ogden at Douglass, 5:00

Phoenix at Little Village, 6:30

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

Clifton Central at Grace Christian, 7:00

Momence at Grant Park, 7:00

St. Anne at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Tri-Point at Donovan, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Thornton Fr. South, 6:00

Eisenhower at Lemont, 7:00

Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 6:30

Oak Lawn at Hillcrest, 6:30

Reavis at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

Shepard at Bremen, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Bloom, 6:30

Rich at Thornwood, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Joliet Central at Yorkville, 6:30

Joliet West at Minooka, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Oswego, PPD

Plainfield East at Plainfield North, 6:30

Plainfield South at West Aurora, 6:30

Romeoville at Oswego East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Andrew at Bolingbrook, 7:00

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:

Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, 6:00

Stagg at Lockport, 6:00

TRI-COUNTY

Dwight at Henry-Senachwine, 7:30

Lowpoint-Washburn at Seneca, 7:00

Marquette at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Woodland at Putnam County, 7:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at South Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7:00

Larkin at Elgin, 7:00

Streamwood at Fenton, 7:00

West Chicago at East Aurora, PPD

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 6:00

Morton at Leyden, 7:30

Willowbrook at Downers Grove South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 7:30

Hinsdale Central at Proviso West, 7:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Lyons, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30

Butler at Intrinsic, 7:00

Christian Heritage at Westlake Christian, 7:00

IC Catholic at York, 7:30

Lexington at Midland, 7:00

Muchin at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

Von Steuben at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

MEMPHIS (TN)

Orr vs. Bartlett (TN), 7:30

Saturday, January 8, 2022

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Leo at De La Salle, 5:00

DUKANE

Geneva at Wheaton North, 7:15

Glenbard North at St. Charles North, 7:15

St. Charles East at Batavia, 7:30

Wheaton-Warr. South at Lake Park, 7:15

NIC - 10

Guilford vs. Rockford East, at Rock Valley, 5:45

Jefferson vs. Auburn, at Rock Valley, 7:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake Central at Antioch, 1:00

North Chicago at Grayslake North, 7:00

Round Lake at Grant, 3:30

Wauconda at Lakes, 2:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Manley at Juarez, 1:00

SOUTHLAND

Rich at Kankakee, 2:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Maine West, 5:30

Amboy at DePue, 2:30

Amundsen at Mather, 12:00

Aquin at Byron, 2:00

Ashton-Franklin Center at Serena, 4:30

Boylan at Jacobs, 1:00

Christian Life at Elgin Academy, 12:00

Clemente at Fenwick, 7:00

Comer at Prosser, 6:00

DRW at Providence-St. Mel, 12:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00

Grant Park at Wilmington, 6:30

Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:00

Hononegah at Fremd, 4:30

Hope Academy at Tremper (WI), 1:00

IC Catholic at Lisle, 6:45

Marmion at Newark, 3:00

Metea Valley at Conant, 6:00

Naperville Central at Lockport, 5:30

Naperville North at Marist, 5:00

Nazareth at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:00

New Trier at Hinsdale South, 6:00

North Boone at Woodstock, 7:15

Payton at Latin, 1:00

Peotone at Wheaton Academy, 6:00

Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way East, 1:30

Plano at Aurora Central, 12:00

Pontiac at Joliet Catholic, 2:30

Rochelle at Mendota, 3:00

Rolling Meadows at Deerfield, 6:00

Sandwich at Yorkville, 6:00

Scales Mound at South Beloit, 2:00

Schurz at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

St. Edward at Aurora Christian, 7:30

St. Francis de Sales at McNamara, 4:30

St. Viator at Morgan Park, 2:00

Steeleville at Mundelein, 4:30

Stillman Valley at Indian Creek, 6:00

Taft at Evanston, 4:00

Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 7:00

Vocational at Hyde Park, 12:00

Watseka at Donovan, 6:45

West Aurora at East Aurora, 4:30

Westmont at Chicago Christian, 7:00

York at Sandburg, 12:30

Young at Totino-Grace (MN)

CLINTON

Seneca vs. Rochester, 12:00

Ridgewood vs. Mt. Zion, 1:30

Bloomington Cent. Cath. vs. Heyworth, 3:00

Peoria Christian vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30

Clinton vs. Peoria Heights, 6:00

DE PAUL

Loyola vs. St. Patrick, 12:30

St. Ignatius vs. Bolingbrook, 2:00

DePaul vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 3:45

Benet vs. Glenbard West, 5:30

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Stevenson vs. Clark, 1:30

Hinsdale Central vs. South Elgin, 3:00

Downers Grove North vs. Oswego East, 4:30

HIGHLAND

Highland vs. Wesclin, 10:00

Belleville East vs. Ritter (MO), 11:30

Mascoutah vs. Tolton (MO), 1:00

St. Rita vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 3:00

Yorkville Christian vs. Chaminade (MO), 4:45

Imhotep (PA) vs. Vashon (MO), 6:30

Kenwood vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 8:15

KNIGHTSTOWN - HOOSIER GYM (IN)

Glenbrook South vs. Lebanon (IN), 2:00

LAKE ZURICH

Buffalo Grove at Glenbrook North, 3:30

Lake Zurich at Willowbrook, 6:00

Lindblom at Palatine, 4:30

MEMPHIS (TN)

Orr vs. Brandon (MS), 4:15

PADUCAH McCRACKEN COUNTY (KY)

Curie vs. Murray (KY), 10:30

ROCK FALLS

Bureau Valley vs. Winnebago, 10:30

Reed-Custer vs. Mercer County, 12:00

Newman vs. Rockford Christian, 1:30

Sterling vs. Rock Falls, 6:45

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Greenville vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 11:00

Eastland vs. Bismarck-Henning-RA, 12:30

Streator vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:00

Washington (IL) vs. Centennial, 3:30

Manteno vs. Monticello, 5:00

Oak Lawn vs. Normal, 6:30

Tuscola vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8:00

THORNTON FR. NORTH

Don Bosco (IN) vs. Marshall, 12:00

Lighthouse (IN) vs. Phillips, 1:30

Maine South vs. Bogan, 3:00

Proviso East vs. Lake Forest Acad-Org, 4:30

Hillcrest vs. Simeon, 6:00

Sunday, January 9, 2022

NON CONFERENCE

Ida Crown at Fasman Yeshiva, 5:00

THORNTON FR. NORTH

Thornton Fr. North vs. EPIC, 1:00

Thornwood vs. Brooks, 2:30

Lemont vs. Orr, 5:30

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Curie, 7:00

Monday, January 10, 2022

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Sandwich at Plano, 7:00

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at Chesterton Holy Family, 6:30

Universal at CPSA, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Baker at Golder, 7:00

Hansberry at UIC, 5:30

Mansueto at Rauner, 5:30

Muchin at Pritzker, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Grace Christian at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

NON CONFERENCE

Aurora Christian at Mooseheart, 7:00

Beacon at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

Chicago Academy at Ogden, 5:00

Cristo Rey at Juarez, 5:00

DuSable at Raby, 5:00

Earlville at Midland, 7:00

Henry-Senachwine at Fieldcrest, 7:00

Hoffman Estates at Maine East, 7:30

Hope Academy at Jones, 6:30

Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary (Normal), 7:30

Momence at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Northtown at Steinmetz, 4:45

Shepard at Stagg, 6:00

Vernon Hills at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Westminster Christian at Westlake Christian, 7:00

LAKES

Highland Park at Grayslake North, 7:00

