High school basketball schedule for Jan. 4-Jan. 10

Check the school website or social media before heading to a game, there have been multiple cancellations every day. Jack Gleason updates the schedule every morning on his website.
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marian Central at Benet, 7:00
Nazareth at Carmel, 7:00
Notre Dame at Marist, 7:00
St. Patrick at Joliet Catholic, PPD
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 2-1 PPD
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Herscher at Coal City, 6:45
Lisle at Peotone, 6:45
Manteno at Streator, 7:00
Reed-Custer at Wilmington, 7:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Kaneland, 7:00
Ottawa at Sandwich, 6:45
Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Sycamore at Plano, 7:00
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at CPSA, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Comer at Bulls, 7:00
DRW at Butler, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at ITW-Speer, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Mundelein, 7:00
Waukegan at Warren, 7:00
Zion-Benton at Stevenson, PPD
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Harvest Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Bogan at Simeon, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
Instituto Health at Kelly, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bremen at Argo, 7:00
Evergreen Park at Lemont, 7:00
Hillcrest at Shepard, 6:30
Oak Forest at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Thornton Fr. North at Richards, 6:30
Thornton Fr. South at Reavis, 6:00
Tinley Park at Eisenhower, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Oswego East at Joliet Central, 6:30
Plainfield North at Plainfield South, 6:30
Romeoville at Oswego, PPD
West Aurora at Joliet West, 6:30
Yorkville at Plainfield East, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
Midland at Putnam County, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Streamwood, 7:00
Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:00
Fenton at West Chicago, 7:00
Larkin at East Aurora, 6:30
South Elgin at Glenbard East, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Aurora Central at Marquette, 7:00
Barrington at Prospect, 7:30
Beecher at South Newton (IN), 7:00
Belvidere at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
Brooks at Dyett, 5:00
Byron at Woodstock North, 7:00
Conant at Wheeling, PPD
Crane at Senn, 5:30
Deland-Weldon at Lowpoint-Washburn, 5:30
Dunbar at Urban Prep-West, 5:00
Dwight at Pontiac, 7:00
EPIC at Harlan, 12:00
Faith Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Francis Parker at Jones, 6:30
Freeport at Beloit (WI), 7:00
Fremd at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Geneseo at Dixon, 7:00
Glenbard North at Elmwood Park, 7:00
Hammond Baptist (IN) at Grace Christian, 7:00
Hansberry at Chicago Christian, 7:00
Henry-Senachwine at LaMoille, 5:30
Hoffman Estates at Hersey, 2-8 PPD
Holy Trinity at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Hope Academy at Little Village, TBA
Illinois Lutheran at Donovan, 7:00
Instituto Health at Cristo Rey, 6:00
Juarez at Back of the Yards, 5:00
Lake View at Maine South, 7:00
Leo at Thornwood, 6:30
Leyden at Lake Park, 7:15
Maine East at Addison Trail, 1-31 PPD
Montini at St. Edward, 7:00
Niles West at Niles North, 7:00
Noble Street at Steinmetz, 5:00
North Boone at South Beloit, 7:00
North Shore at Northtown, PPD
Ogden at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Palatine at Rolling Meadows, 7:30
Roanoke-Benson at Eureka, 7:00
Schaumburg at Elk Grove, 7:30
Tilden at Goode, 6:30
Tri-Point at Lexington, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at Lockport, 6:30
Westlake Christian at Christian Life, 7:30
Westminster Christian at Westmont, 7:30
Willowbrook at Sandburg, 6:00
Woodland at Leland, 7:00
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Rock Falls at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Providence at Fenwick, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Christ the King at Ida Crown, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove, 7:00
Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 7:00
Hampshire at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30
Jacobs at Burlington Central, 7:00
McHenry at Huntley, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Elgin Academy, 6:00
Northridge at University High, PPD
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Sandwich at Rochelle, 6:45
METRO PREP
Universal at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
St. Francis at IC Catholic, 7:30
NIC - 10
Belvidere North at Auburn, 7:00
Guilford at Freeport, 7:15
Hononegah at Boylan, 7:00
Belvidere at Jefferson, 7:00
Rockford East at Harlem, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Golder at Hansberry, 7:00
Noble Street at Baker, 7:00
Pritzker at Noble Academy, 7:00
Rauner at Muchin, 7:00
UIC at Mansueto, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
South Beloit at Alden-Hebron, 7:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Lakes, 7:00
Grant at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:00
Wauconda at North Chicago, 7:00
SOUTHLAND
Thornridge at Crete-Monee, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Chicago Collegiate at Excel-Englewood, 5:30
Clemente at Curie, 5:00
Downers Grove North at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
Earlville at St. Bede, 7:00
Englewood STEM at Raby, 5:00
Fasman Yeshiva at Hope Academy, 8:00
Galva at LaMoille, 7:00
Holy Trinity at Wells, 5:00
Intrinsic at Prosser, 6:30
Marengo at Stillman Valley, 7:00
Morgan Park Academy at Wolcott, 6:00
Payton at Lane, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Mather, 5:00
Phoenix at Hubbard, 6:30
Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
Proviso West at Austin, 5:30
Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 6:30
Taft at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Walther Christian at Mooseheart, 7:30
Westlake Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Thursday, January 6, 2022
DUKANE
St. Charles East at Geneva, 7:15
St. Charles North at Lake Park, 7:15
Wheaton North at Glenbard North, 7:15
Wheaton-Warr. South at Batavia, 7:15
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Serena, 7:00
METRO PREP
CPSA at Lycee Francais, 4:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls at Butler, 7:00
DRW at ITW-Speer, 7:00
Johnson at Rowe-Clark, 5:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Corliss at Bogan, 5:00
Curie at Simeon, 1-28 PPD
Hyde Park at Phillips, 5:00
Kenwood at Morgan Park, 6:30
Longwood at Brooks, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Catalyst-Maria at Hubbard, 5:00
Kennedy at Solorio, 5:00
King at Dunbar, 5:00
Lindblom at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Tilden at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Von Steuben at Senn, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
ACE Amandla at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30
Carver at Agricultural Science, 5:00
Fenger at South Shore, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Dyett, 5:00
Vocational at Harlan, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Garcia at Gage Park, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at DuSable, 5:00
Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
Instituto Health at Englewood STEM, 5:00
Kelly at Hancock, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Bowen at Julian, 5:00
EPIC at Chicago Military, 5:00
UC-Woodlawn at Goode, 5:00
Washington at Air Force, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Phoenix at Chicago Collegiate, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Richards at Tinley Park, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Christian Heritage at Beacon, 6:00
Midland at Calvary Christian, 7:00
Trinity (Kankakee) at Chesterton Holy Family, 7:45
LAKE ZURICH
Libertyville at Round Lake, 7:00
Friday, January 7, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Byron at North Boone, 7:00
Rockford Lutheran at Oregon, 7:00
Stillman Valley at Rockford Christian, 7:00
Winnebago at Dixon, 7:00
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
De La Salle at DePaul, 7:00
Marmion at Loyola, 7:00
Montini at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at Leo, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at St. Laurence, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Brother Rice, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Deerfield at Maine West, 7:00
Highland Park at Maine East, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Niles North, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Evanston at Maine South, 7:00
Glenbrook South at Glenbrook North, 7:30
New Trier at Niles West, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Christ the King at Northtown, PPD
Cristo Rey at Holy Trinity, 7:00
Ellison at Walther Christian, 7:30
DUPAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Naperville Central, 7:00
Metea Valley at Naperville North, 7:00
Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Nazareth, 7:00
Carmel at Notre Dame, 7:00
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Marian Central at St. Patrick, 7:00
Marist at St. Viator, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Cary-Grove at Burlington Central, 7:30
Huntley at Crystal Lake South, 7:30
Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, 7:30
McHenry at Hampshire, 7:30
Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Peotone at Manteno, 7:00
Streator at Herscher, 7:00
Wilmington at Lisle, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Francis Parker at Northridge, 6:00
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Latin, 6:00
North Shore at Elgin Academy, 6:00
University High at Morgan Park Academy, PPD
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Kaneland at Sycamore, 7:00
LaSalle-Peru at Ottawa, 7:00
Plano at Morris, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Marengo, 7:30
Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7:30
Woodstock at Woodstock North, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Wolcott at Lycee Francais, 6:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Hiawatha, 6:30
Hinckley-Big Rock at Somonauk, 7:00
LaMoille at Leland, 7:00
Newark at Indian Creek, 6:45
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Timothy Christian at Chicago Christian, 7:30
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Aurora Central at Ridgewood, 7:00
St. Edward at Elmwood Park, 7:00
Westmont at McNamara, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 6:00
Hersey at Elk Grove, 6:00
Wheeling at Rolling Meadows, 6:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Fremd at Conant, 6:00
Hoffman Estates at Schaumburg, 6:00
Palatine at Barrington, 6:00
NIC - 10
Belvidere at Hononegah, 7:00
Boylan at Guilford, 7:00
Freeport at Rockford East, 7:00
Harlem at Belvidere North, 7:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Noble Academy at Noble Street, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Lake Zurich, 7:00
Libertyville at Zion-Benton, 7:00
Stevenson at Waukegan, 7:00
Warren at Mundelein, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Mooseheart at Westminster Christian, 7:00
Schaumburg Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Lane at Farragut, 5:00
Marshall at Schurz, 5:00
North Lawndale at Clark, 5:00
Orr at Westinghouse, PPD
Young at Lincoln Park, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Mather at Foreman, 5:00
Northside at Lake View, 5:00
Prosser at Taft, 7:00
Uplift at Sullivan, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Clemente at Collins, 5:00
Crane at Legal Prep, 5:00
Payton at Austin, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Raby, 5:00
Wells at Jones, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Amundsen, 5:00
Chicago Academy at Roosevelt, 5:00
Chicago Math & Science at North Grand, 5:00
Marine at Alcot, 5:00
Rickover at Disney, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Spry, 5:00
Chicago Tech at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
Ogden at Douglass, 5:00
Phoenix at Little Village, 6:30
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
Clifton Central at Grace Christian, 7:00
Momence at Grant Park, 7:00
St. Anne at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Tri-Point at Donovan, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Thornton Fr. South, 6:00
Eisenhower at Lemont, 7:00
Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 6:30
Oak Lawn at Hillcrest, 6:30
Reavis at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30
Shepard at Bremen, 6:00
SOUTHLAND
Kankakee at Bloom, 6:30
Rich at Thornwood, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Joliet Central at Yorkville, 6:30
Joliet West at Minooka, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Oswego, PPD
Plainfield East at Plainfield North, 6:30
Plainfield South at West Aurora, 6:30
Romeoville at Oswego East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Andrew at Bolingbrook, 7:00
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:
Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, 6:00
Stagg at Lockport, 6:00
TRI-COUNTY
Dwight at Henry-Senachwine, 7:30
Lowpoint-Washburn at Seneca, 7:00
Marquette at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Woodland at Putnam County, 7:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at South Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7:00
Larkin at Elgin, 7:00
Streamwood at Fenton, 7:00
West Chicago at East Aurora, PPD
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 6:00
Morton at Leyden, 7:30
Willowbrook at Downers Grove South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 7:30
Hinsdale Central at Proviso West, 7:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Lyons, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30
Butler at Intrinsic, 7:00
Christian Heritage at Westlake Christian, 7:00
IC Catholic at York, 7:30
Lexington at Midland, 7:00
Muchin at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30
Von Steuben at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
MEMPHIS (TN)
Orr vs. Bartlett (TN), 7:30
Saturday, January 8, 2022
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Leo at De La Salle, 5:00
DUKANE
Geneva at Wheaton North, 7:15
Glenbard North at St. Charles North, 7:15
St. Charles East at Batavia, 7:30
Wheaton-Warr. South at Lake Park, 7:15
NIC - 10
Guilford vs. Rockford East, at Rock Valley, 5:45
Jefferson vs. Auburn, at Rock Valley, 7:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake Central at Antioch, 1:00
North Chicago at Grayslake North, 7:00
Round Lake at Grant, 3:30
Wauconda at Lakes, 2:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Manley at Juarez, 1:00
SOUTHLAND
Rich at Kankakee, 2:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Maine West, 5:30
Amboy at DePue, 2:30
Amundsen at Mather, 12:00
Aquin at Byron, 2:00
Ashton-Franklin Center at Serena, 4:30
Boylan at Jacobs, 1:00
Christian Life at Elgin Academy, 12:00
Clemente at Fenwick, 7:00
Comer at Prosser, 6:00
DRW at Providence-St. Mel, 12:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00
Grant Park at Wilmington, 6:30
Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:00
Hononegah at Fremd, 4:30
Hope Academy at Tremper (WI), 1:00
IC Catholic at Lisle, 6:45
Marmion at Newark, 3:00
Metea Valley at Conant, 6:00
Naperville Central at Lockport, 5:30
Naperville North at Marist, 5:00
Nazareth at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:00
New Trier at Hinsdale South, 6:00
North Boone at Woodstock, 7:15
Payton at Latin, 1:00
Peotone at Wheaton Academy, 6:00
Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way East, 1:30
Plano at Aurora Central, 12:00
Pontiac at Joliet Catholic, 2:30
Rochelle at Mendota, 3:00
Rolling Meadows at Deerfield, 6:00
Sandwich at Yorkville, 6:00
Scales Mound at South Beloit, 2:00
Schurz at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
St. Edward at Aurora Christian, 7:30
St. Francis de Sales at McNamara, 4:30
St. Viator at Morgan Park, 2:00
Steeleville at Mundelein, 4:30
Stillman Valley at Indian Creek, 6:00
Taft at Evanston, 4:00
Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 7:00
Vocational at Hyde Park, 12:00
Watseka at Donovan, 6:45
West Aurora at East Aurora, 4:30
Westmont at Chicago Christian, 7:00
York at Sandburg, 12:30
Young at Totino-Grace (MN)
CLINTON
Seneca vs. Rochester, 12:00
Ridgewood vs. Mt. Zion, 1:30
Bloomington Cent. Cath. vs. Heyworth, 3:00
Peoria Christian vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30
Clinton vs. Peoria Heights, 6:00
DE PAUL
Loyola vs. St. Patrick, 12:30
St. Ignatius vs. Bolingbrook, 2:00
DePaul vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 3:45
Benet vs. Glenbard West, 5:30
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Stevenson vs. Clark, 1:30
Hinsdale Central vs. South Elgin, 3:00
Downers Grove North vs. Oswego East, 4:30
HIGHLAND
Highland vs. Wesclin, 10:00
Belleville East vs. Ritter (MO), 11:30
Mascoutah vs. Tolton (MO), 1:00
St. Rita vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 3:00
Yorkville Christian vs. Chaminade (MO), 4:45
Imhotep (PA) vs. Vashon (MO), 6:30
Kenwood vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 8:15
KNIGHTSTOWN - HOOSIER GYM (IN)
Glenbrook South vs. Lebanon (IN), 2:00
LAKE ZURICH
Buffalo Grove at Glenbrook North, 3:30
Lake Zurich at Willowbrook, 6:00
Lindblom at Palatine, 4:30
MEMPHIS (TN)
Orr vs. Brandon (MS), 4:15
PADUCAH McCRACKEN COUNTY (KY)
Curie vs. Murray (KY), 10:30
ROCK FALLS
Bureau Valley vs. Winnebago, 10:30
Reed-Custer vs. Mercer County, 12:00
Newman vs. Rockford Christian, 1:30
Sterling vs. Rock Falls, 6:45
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Greenville vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 11:00
Eastland vs. Bismarck-Henning-RA, 12:30
Streator vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:00
Washington (IL) vs. Centennial, 3:30
Manteno vs. Monticello, 5:00
Oak Lawn vs. Normal, 6:30
Tuscola vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8:00
THORNTON FR. NORTH
Don Bosco (IN) vs. Marshall, 12:00
Lighthouse (IN) vs. Phillips, 1:30
Maine South vs. Bogan, 3:00
Proviso East vs. Lake Forest Acad-Org, 4:30
Hillcrest vs. Simeon, 6:00
Sunday, January 9, 2022
NON CONFERENCE
Ida Crown at Fasman Yeshiva, 5:00
THORNTON FR. NORTH
Thornton Fr. North vs. EPIC, 1:00
Thornwood vs. Brooks, 2:30
Lemont vs. Orr, 5:30
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Curie, 7:00
Monday, January 10, 2022
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Sandwich at Plano, 7:00
METRO PREP
Islamic Foundation at Chesterton Holy Family, 6:30
Universal at CPSA, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Baker at Golder, 7:00
Hansberry at UIC, 5:30
Mansueto at Rauner, 5:30
Muchin at Pritzker, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Grace Christian at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15
NON CONFERENCE
Aurora Christian at Mooseheart, 7:00
Beacon at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30
Chicago Academy at Ogden, 5:00
Cristo Rey at Juarez, 5:00
DuSable at Raby, 5:00
Earlville at Midland, 7:00
Henry-Senachwine at Fieldcrest, 7:00
Hoffman Estates at Maine East, 7:30
Hope Academy at Jones, 6:30
Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary (Normal), 7:30
Momence at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Northtown at Steinmetz, 4:45
Shepard at Stagg, 6:00
Vernon Hills at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Westminster Christian at Westlake Christian, 7:00
LAKES
Highland Park at Grayslake North, 7:00