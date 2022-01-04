Oak Park to honor Betty White with official day; social media celebrates with #BettyWhiteChallenge

Betty White became America’s sweetheart, but first, she was Oak Park’s little bundle of joy.

The late actress, who passed away on Dec. 31 at her Brentwood, California, home, was born in the Chicago suburb on Jan. 17, 1922. And though she and her family moved to the West Coast just a year later, White often spoke fondly of her Oak Park roots and would return to visit family members.

In her honor, “Betty White Day” will be officially celebrated in Oak Park on Jan. 17, which would have marked her 100th birthday. The story was first reported Tuesday by TMZ.com.

Oak Park Village president Vicki Scaman told TMZ the official celebration comes in the wake of residents seeking to honor their town’s favorite daughter. The official proclamation will be delivered in the coming days at a special memorial commemorating White’s life.

TMZ and People.com report there will be various discounts and specials offered by local businesses to celebrate White. According to People, Mickey’s Restaurant (525 N. Harlem) will be offering a special on a hot dog, fries and diet coke meal (White’s favorites), while Turano Bakery will craft a massive birthday cake in her honor.

The celebration, which will reportedly become an annual event, this year falls on the official holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

And White’s 100th birthday is being celebrated on social media with the Twitter hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge. Fans are asked to donate $5 (or more) to local animal shelters or rescue organizations in her name, or if possible to adopt a shelter pet. White famously championed care and love for all animals.

Hey friends On Betty White’s 100th birthday, Jan 17, everyone please pick a local Rescue or Animal shelter and donate $5.00 or more in Betty White's name. #BettyWhiteChallenge #GoldenGirls #thankyouforbeingafriend — Golden Girls Forever (@TheGGForever) January 3, 2022

In a 2012 interview with Smithsonian Magazine, White revealed her love for animals was born in her: “Both my mother and father were tremendous animal lovers. They imbued in me the fact that, to me, there isn’t an animal on the planet that I don’t find fascinating and want to learn more about.”

White was famously associated with the Los Angeles Zoo, where her work behind the scenes since the late 1960s (she also served as a zoo board member) led to many improvements at the zoo including the opening of a new gorilla habitat several years ago. In 2012, she authored a book, “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo,” about her animal pals and her work at the zoo.

In addition, plans are still a go for the documentary tribute film “Betty WhIte: A Celebration,” which is scheduled to screen in more than 900 movie theaters across the country at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. The film, which includes White’s final on-camera appearance (recorded 10 days before her death), features clips from her most celebrated TV and film appearances as well as a host of special guests including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who recall their friend and collaborator. Tickets (and a full list of participating theaters) are available at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.