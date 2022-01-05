The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Jan. 6-12

Theater
- The Tony Award-winning revival of “Oklahoma!” is reimagined for the 21st century. The classic story is set amid the frontier life that shaped America and, without changing a word of the original text, director Daniel Fish has created a production that according to The New Yorker lets audiences “experience Rodgers & Hammerstein’s greatness anew.” From Jan. 11-23 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $27+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Jen Silverman’s dark comedy “The Moors” is set on the bleak English moor where two spinster sisters dream of love and find their existence upended when a governess appears, summoned by their brother. Intrigue and double-crossing ensue as Silverman pokes fun at certain 19th century gothic romances, most notably the Bronte sisters. Kirsten Fitzgerald directs. From Jan. 6-Feb. 27 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1532 N. Wells. Tickets: $30-$40. Visit aredorchidtheatre.org.
- Black Button Eyes Productions, the company that stages works that involve elements of fantasy and the surreal, presents the world premiere of Ed Rutherford and Jeff Bouthiette’s musical “Mary Rose.” Adapted from the play of the same name by J.M. Barrie, it’s an eerie fairy tale about a haunted young woman and the mysterious supernatural connection between her, a manor house in Sussex and a misty island in the Scottish Highlands. Rutherford directs with musical direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Derek Van Barham. From Jan. 7-Feb. 12 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $30. Visit blackbuttoneyes.com.
- “The Virginian: A Horseman of the Plains” is L.C. Bernadine and Spencer Huffman’s adaptation of Owen Wister’s novel that originated the archetype of the American cowboy. The world premiere, directed by Terry McCabe, features the character simply known as The Virginian (Robert Hunter Bry) who struggles to uphold his singular code of honor when he faces a rustler (Ben Auxier) who becomes his deadly enemy. Plus, there’s a small herd of horses created for the show by The Puppet Company. From Jan. 7-Feb. 20 at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $34. Visit citylit.org.
- Compass Theatre presents Brendan Pelsue’s “Wellesley Girl,” a drama examining the relationship between citizens and democracy. The setting is 2465, a time in which “America” is now only a handful of New England towns in a walled-in citadel with a population so small that every citizen is a member of Congress. The nation’s fate hangs in the balance as an unidentified army masses at its border and Congress must find a way to work together. James Fleming directs. From Jan. 7-Feb. 5 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $40. Visit compasstheatre.org.
- The artist-in-residence series at Chicago Magic Lounge continues with “Kayla Dreschler: Magic in Heels.” Los Angeles-based Dreschler, who has performed since she was 7, entertains spellbound audiences with sleight-of-hand, card tricks, comedy, stories and lots of audience participation. To March 30 at Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark. Tickets: $45, $50. Visit chicagomagiclounge.com.
Movies
- The Gene Siskel Film Center and the School of the Art Institute celebrate the Film Center’s 50th anniversary with the “50/50 Film Series.” At 6 p.m. each Monday in 2022, film fans are invited to steep themselves in the history of cinema with a wide-ranging list of films including Francois Truffaut’s “Day for Night,” John Cassavetes’ “A Woman Under the Influence,” Nicolas Roeg’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” Gene Siskel’s favorite film “Saturday Night Fever” and many more. Tickets: $12. For a complete list of the films announced so far, visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- In its continuing effort to make LGBTQ-themed cinema readily available to audiences, PrideArts Films presents a series of streaming films in January: Marley Morrison’s “Sweetheart” (to Jan. 10), a quirky coming-of-age story set on the English coast; Philippe Talavera’s “Kapana” (Jan. 9-17), a story of overcoming personal and societal prejudices in the pursuit of love; Felipe Gomez Apericio’s “The Perfect David” (Jan. 16-24), about a teen searching for what it means to be a man; and Matthew Fifer and Kieran Mulcare’s “Cicada” (Jan. 23-32), a New York love story, part narrative, part documentary, in which two actors relive parts of their own experiences. Tickets: $12. Visit pridearts.org.
Music
- Celebrate the life and legend of David Bowie on what would have been his 75th birthday at Jan. 8 events at Metro and Smart Bar. The Bowie tribute band Sons of the Silent Age (8 p.m. Metro, $25, $30) performs the artist’s music with an added performance by Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy and friends playing T. Rex. The Bowie Ball (10 p.m. Smart Bar, $13, $18) features a drag and burlesque dance party hosted by Lucy Stoole with performances by Jojo Baby, Nico and Sally Marvel. At Metro/Smart Bar, 3730 N. Clark. Visit metrochicago.com or smartbarchicago.com.
- Back in the day when Elana James placed an ad in the Village Voice looking to join a band and Whit Smith replied, little did she know it was the beginning of a collaboration that would last more than 25 years. Along with Zack Sapunor, they make up Hot Club of Cowtown and have perfected their own magical brand — gypsy jazz mixed with Western swing — paying homage to Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli and Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys. At 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $18-$28. Visit citywinery.com/chicago.
Museums
- Evanston artist Leopold Segedin is known for his intricately detailed magic-realist portraits of Chicago life set on back porches, elevated platforms and schoolyards. But the 94-year-old artist — a professor emeritus at Northeastern Illinois University, where he taught for 32 years — has also painted himself hundreds of times and these works are featured in a new exhibit, “Leopold Segedin: Self-Portraits.” “This is a unique opportunity to see self-portraits of an exceptional painter and the collection focuses on his self-exploration over history,” says curator Nathan Harpaz. To Jan. 31 at Koehnline Museum of Art at Oakton Community College, 1600 E. Golf, Des Planes. (The museum reopens Jan. 8 after a holiday break.) Admission is free. Visit oakton.edu.
Family Fun
- Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Once Upon a Symphony series and Chicago Children’s Theatre presents “Maybe Something Beautiful,” an adaptation of the book by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell. The 45-minute multimedia and interactive concert for 3- to 5-year-olds tells the story of how a neighborhood is transformed by art. At 10 and 11:45 a.m. Jan. 8 and Feb. 12 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $10, $20. Visit cso.org.
NOTE: For COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the venues’ websites.