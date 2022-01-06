 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Former CSO Principal Horn Dale Clevenger dies at 81

The renowned french horn player passed away in Italy from complications of Waldenstrom’s disease.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s principal horn Dale Clevenger.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s principal horn Dale Clevenger.
Todd Rosenberg Photography 2010

Dale Clevenger, the principal horn who for nearly half a century led the brass section of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, has died. He was 81.

The renowned french horn player passed away in Italy on Jan. 5 from complications of Waldenstrom’s disease, a statement from his family said. “His life’s great work was playing principal horn with the Chicago Symphony from 1966-2013 where he performed with risk, precision, expression, sensitivity, and a contagious enthusiasm — all of which moved his listeners and students to think of music as a living, breathing, and richly human activity,” the statement read, in part.

In a separate statement, CSO music director maestro Riccardo Muti said: “The loss of Dale Clevenger, one of the best and most famous horn players of our time and one of the glories of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, leaves a very deep void in the music world. Fortunately, we have many audiovisual recordings of him with the Chicago Symphony to show his extraordinary technique and nobility of musical phrasing. I am certain that all his colleagues, former and current, all horn students and myself, as we were personal friends, will mourn this huge loss.”

Mr. Clevenger served as the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra’s music director from 1981-1995, and his career as a conductor boasted appearances with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, the Western Australia Symphony Orchestra, the New Japan Philharmonic, and the Roosevelt University Symphony Orchestra, among many others.

Mr. Clevenger was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 2, 1940. He would eventually join the CSO at the invitation of music director Jean Martinon in 1966, following positions with Leopold Stokowski’s American Symphony Orchestra and legendary Symphony of the Air, and the Kansas City Philharmonic.

Mr. Clevenger was highly regarded in the classical music world, though his musical prowess extended across various genres including chamber music and jazz. He was a featured soloist on several CSO recordings including the Grammy Award-winning “The Antiphonal Music of Gabrieli” with the brass ensembles of the Chicago, Philadelphia and Cleveland orchestras, according to a post on the CSO website. His recording of Strauss’ First Horn Concerto with conductor Daniel Barenboim and the CSO also won a Grammy. He taught at Northwestern University, Roosevelt University and the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.

In a 2003 interview with classical music broadcaster Bruce Duffie, Mr. Clevenger was asked to describe the ultimate purpose of music. He replied: “That the listener, as well as the player, the performer, gets some kind of joy in reproducing these black notes on the page into sound, and that’s reasonably pleasant to listen to. That’s very arbitrary, because what is pleasant at the time of writing or performing may or may not be pleasant years later. Only time will tell that.”

Mr. Clevenger is survived by his second wife, Giovanna, four children and two granddaughters. His first wife, CSO stand partner for 25 years and a distinguished horn player, Alice Clevenger, passed away in 2011.

A memorial service is planned for late spring at Christ Church in Winnetka. No further details were given.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Blackhawks notebook: Coyotes matchups no longer notable for Dylan Strome

The Hawks-Coyotes game Thursday — which could possibly be the Hawks’ second-to-last visit ever to Arizona — will be Strome’s seventh meeting with his former team.

By Ben Pope

Mendoza touts $82 million in savings through early COVID-19 loan payoff

One of two loans from the U.S. Federal Reserve to the state for pandemic expenses, the $2 billion was granted in December of 2020. Roughly $1.8 billion was used on Illinois’ Medicaid bills, and the remaining $200 million was put towards health insurance for state employees.

By Taylor Avery

No school Friday as CPS, CTU remain at odds over reopening

Principals from schools throughout the city sent messages to their families letting them know whether their students would have limited opportunities to attend school Friday.

By Nader Issa

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

I’m calling on Chicago’s business leaders: Here’s a way you can help our city end the violence

For 100 days, I’m living in a tent on a Woodlawn rooftop and inviting CEOs to join me for a night and learn what it means to come to the aid of disinvested communities. Every day, these leaders create strategies to solve problems that others haven’t, and their help is needed.

By Corey Brooks

‘The 355’ subjects big stars to the same old secret-agent cliches

Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz among the great talents insulting the audience’s intelligence.

By Richard Roeper