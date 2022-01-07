 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Police investigating whether burglars who hit two Lake View stores later tossed cash register on Gold Coast block where governor lives

A police spokesman said the "incidents could not be specifically linked together at this time" and added that "detectives are still investigating." 

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago police are investigating whether burglars who hit two stores on the North Side Thursday later tossed a cash register on the block where Gov. J.B. Pritzker lives before robbing a Burberry store on North Michigan Avenue.

A police spokesman said Friday that the “incidents could not be specifically linked together at this time” and added that “detectives are still investigating.” The chain of events was first reported by CWB Chicago.

The first burglary occurred around 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of North Broadway, police said. Two people forced their way into a business and took two cash registers and merchandise, then fled in a black truck.

About 20 minutes later, four people wearing masks, gloves and dark clothes forced their way into a business in the 400 block of West Belmont Avenue about half a mile away, police said. They took two cash registers and merchandise.

Just five minutes later, someone in a “dark colored vehicle” was seen dumping a cash register in the 1400 block of North Astor Street where the governor lives. Police released no other details.

About a minute or so later, six people — two of them armed — pried open the door of the Burberry store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue about a mile away, police said. They fled in a pick-up truck.

Police did not describe the merchandise taken or its value.

