Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Wheaton Warrenville South’s players rise to applaud the defensive effort of the five on the floor against Batavia.
Friday, January 7, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Byron at North Boone, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Oregon, 7:00

Stillman Valley at Rockford Christian, 7:00

Winnebago at Dixon, 7:00

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

De La Salle at DePaul, 7:00

Marmion at Loyola, 7:00

Montini at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at Leo, PPD

St. Francis de Sales at St. Laurence, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Brother Rice, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Maine West, 7:00

Highland Park at Maine East, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Niles North, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Maine South, 7:00

Glenbrook South at Glenbrook North, 7:30

New Trier at Niles West, PPD

CHICAGO PREP

Cristo Rey at Holy Trinity, 7:00

Ellison at Walther Christian, PPD

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Naperville Central, PPD

Metea Valley at Naperville North, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Nazareth, 7:00

Carmel at Notre Dame, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Marian Central at St. Patrick, 7:00

Marist at St. Viator, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Burlington Central, 7:30

Huntley at Crystal Lake South, 7:30

Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, 7:30

McHenry at Hampshire, 7:30

Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Peotone at Manteno, 7:00

Streator at Herscher, 7:00

Wilmington at Lisle, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker at Northridge, 6:00

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Latin, 1-11 PPD

North Shore at Elgin Academy, 6:00

University High at Morgan Park Academy, PPD

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at Sycamore, 7:00

LaSalle-Peru at Ottawa, 7:00

Plano at Morris, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Marengo, 7:30

Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7:30

Woodstock at Woodstock North, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Wolcott at Lycee Francais, 6:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Hiawatha, 6:30

Hinckley-Big Rock at Somonauk, 7:00

LaMoille at Leland, 7:00

Newark at Indian Creek, 6:45

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Timothy Christian at Chicago Christian, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Aurora Central at Ridgewood, 7:00

St. Edward at Elmwood Park, 7:00

Westmont at McNamara, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 6:00

Hersey at Elk Grove, PPD

Wheeling at Rolling Meadows, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Fremd at Conant, 1-22 PPD

Hoffman Estates at Schaumburg, 6:00

Palatine at Barrington, 6:00

NIC - 10

Belvidere at Hononegah, 7:00

Boylan at Guilford, 7:00

Freeport at Rockford East, 1-13 PPD

Harlem at Belvidere North, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Noble Academy at Noble Street, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Libertyville at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Stevenson at Waukegan, 7:00

Warren at Mundelein, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Mooseheart at Westminster Christian, 7:00

Schaumburg Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH

Lane at Farragut, PPD

Marshall at Schurz, 5:00

North Lawndale at Clark, PPD

Orr at Westinghouse, PPD

Young at Lincoln Park, PPD

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Mather at Foreman, 5:00

Northside at Lake View, 5:00

Prosser at Taft, 7:00

Uplift at Sullivan, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Clemente at Collins, 5:00

Crane at Legal Prep, 5:00

Payton at Austin, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Raby, 5:00

Wells at Jones, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Amundsen, 5:00

Chicago Academy at Roosevelt, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science at North Grand, 5:00

Marine at Alcot, 5:00

Rickover at Disney, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Spry, 5:00

Chicago Tech at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Ogden at Douglass, 5:00

Phoenix at Little Village, 6:30

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

Clifton Central at Grace Christian, 7:00

Momence at Grant Park, 7:00

St. Anne at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Tri-Point at Donovan, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Thornton Fr. South, PPD

Eisenhower at Lemont, 7:00

Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 6:30

Oak Lawn at Hillcrest, 6:30

Reavis at Thornton Fr. North, PPD

Shepard at Bremen, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Bloom, 6:30

Rich at Thornwood, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Joliet Central at Yorkville, 6:30

Joliet West at Minooka, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Oswego, PPD

Plainfield East at Plainfield North, 6:30

Plainfield South at West Aurora, 6:30

Romeoville at Oswego East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Andrew at Bolingbrook, 7:00

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:

Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, 6:00

Stagg at Lockport, 6:00

TRI-COUNTY

Dwight at Henry-Senachwine, 7:30

Lowpoint-Washburn at Seneca, 7:00

Marquette at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Woodland at Putnam County, 7:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at South Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7:00

Larkin at Elgin, 7:00

Streamwood at Fenton, 7:00

West Chicago at East Aurora, PPD

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 6:00

Morton at Leyden, 7:30

Willowbrook at Downers Grove South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 7:30

Hinsdale Central at Proviso West, 7:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Lyons, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30

Bowen at Amundsen, 6:00

Butler at Intrinsic-Belmont, 7:00

Christian Heritage at Westlake Christian, 7:00

IC Catholic at York, 7:30

Latin at Walther Christian, 7:00

Lexington at Midland, 7:00

Muchin at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

Rochelle at DeKalb, 7:00

Von Steuben at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

MEMPHIS (TN)

Orr vs. Bartlett (TN), 7:30

