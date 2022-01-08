Body of 6-year-old boy missing from North Chicago found in Gary; 3 family members in custody

Three adult family members were in police custody Saturday after the body of a missing 6-year-old boy from the north suburbs was found in Gary, Indiana, authorities said.

Damari Perry was reported missing shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to North Chicago police. His body was found Saturday morning near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary.

Perry’s mother told officers Wednesday that she, Damari and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in the Skokie area by a man and woman, police said.

The mother told police she had several drinks and fell asleep, and when she woke up about two hours later, Damari and the man were missing, and the woman had allegedly driven the 16-year-old back to North Chicago.

Three adult family members police think are responsible for Damari’s death were taken into custody Saturday, police said.

The Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office was scheduled to perform an autopsy.

Juvenile members of the family were placed in DCFS care.