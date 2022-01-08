Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps @suntimes.com.
Saturday, January 8, 2022
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Leo at De La Salle, 5:00
DU KANE
Geneva at Wheaton North, 7:15
Glenbard North at St. Charles North, 7:15
St. Charles East at Batavia, 7:30
Wheaton-Warr. South at Lake Park, 7:15
NIC - 10
Rockford East at Guilford, 4:00
Jefferson at Auburn, 6:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake Central at Antioch, 1:00
North Chicago at Grayslake North, 7:00
Round Lake at Grant, 3:30
Wauconda at Lakes, 2:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Manley at Juarez, 1:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Maine West, 5:30
Amboy at DePue, 2:30
Amundsen at Mather, 12:00
Aquin at Byron, 2:00
Ashton-Franklin Center at Serena, 4:30
Boylan at Jacobs, 1:00
Christian Life at Elgin Academy, 12:00
Clemente at Fenwick, 7:00
Comer at Prosser, 6:00
DRW at Providence-St. Mel, 12:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00
Grant Park at Wilmington, 6:30
Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:00
Hononegah at Fremd, PPD
Hope Academy at Tremper (WI), 1:00
IC Catholic at Lisle, 6:45
Maine South at Lockport, 5:30
Marian Central at Christ the King, 2:30
Marmion at Newark, 3:00
Metea Valley at Conant, 6:00
Naperville North at Marist, 5:00
Nazareth at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:00
New Trier at Hinsdale South, 6:00
North Boone at Woodstock, 7:15
Payton at Latin, 1:00
Peotone at Wheaton Academy, 6:00
Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way East, 1:30
Plano at Aurora Central, 12:00
Pontiac at Joliet Catholic, 2:30
Proviso East at Lake Forest Acad-Org, 3:00
Rochelle at Mendota, 3:00
Rolling Meadows at Deerfield, 6:00
Sandwich at Yorkville, 6:00
Scales Mound at South Beloit, 2:00
Schurz at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
St. Edward at Aurora Christian, 7:30
St. Francis de Sales at McNamara, 4:30
St. Viator at Morgan Park, 2:00
Steeleville at Mundelein, CNL
Stillman Valley at Indian Creek, 6:00
Taft at Evanston, 4:00
Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 7:00
Vocational at Hyde Park, 1:30
Watseka at Donovan, 6:45
West Aurora at East Aurora, 4:30
Westmont at Chicago Christian, 7:00
York at Sandburg, 12:30
Young at Totino-Grace (MN) , 7:00
CLINTON
Seneca vs. Rochester, 12:00
Ridgewood vs. Mt. Zion, 1:30
Bloomington Cent. Cath. vs. Heyworth, CNL
Peoria Christian vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30
Clinton vs. Peoria Heights, 6:00
DE PAUL
Loyola vs. St. Patrick, 12:30
St. Ignatius vs. Bolingbrook, 2:00
DePaul vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 3:45
Benet vs. Glenbard West, 5:30
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Stevenson vs. Clark, CNL
Hinsdale Central vs. South Elgin, 3:00
Downers Grove North vs. Oswego East, 4:30
HIGHLAND
Highland vs. Wesclin, 10:00
Belleville East vs. Ritter (MO), 11:30
Mascoutah vs. Tolton (MO), CNL
Yorkville Christian vs. Chaminade (MO), 3:00
St. Rita vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 4:45
Imhotep (PA) vs. Vashon (MO), 6:30
Kenwood vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 8:00
KNIGHTSTOWN - HOOSIER GYM (IN)
Glenbrook South vs. Lebanon (IN), CNL
LAKE ZURICH
Buffalo Grove at Glenbrook North, 3:30
Lake Zurich at Willowbrook, 6:00
Lindblom at Palatine, 4:30
PADUCAH McCRACKEN COUNTY (KY)
Curie vs. Murray (KY), 10:30
ROCK FALLS
Bureau Valley vs. Winnebago, 10:30
Reed-Custer vs. Mercer County, 12:00
Newman vs. Rockford Christian, 1:30
Sterling vs. Rock Falls, 6:45
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Greenville vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 11:00
Eastland vs. Bismarck-Henning-RA, 12:30
Kankakee vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:00
Washington (IL) vs. Centennial, 3:30
Manteno vs. Monticello, 5:00
Oak Lawn vs. Normal, 6:30
Tuscola vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8:00
THORNTON FR. NORTH
Don Bosco (IN) vs. Marshall, CNL
Lighthouse (IN) vs. Phillips, CNL
Maine South vs. Bogan, CNL
Proviso East vs. Lake Forest Acad-Org, CNL
Hillcrest vs. Simeon, CNL