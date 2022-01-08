 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Wheaton Warrenville South’s Rourke Robinson (3) leads a fast break against Batavia.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps @suntimes.com.

Saturday, January 8, 2022

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Leo at De La Salle, 5:00

DU KANE

Geneva at Wheaton North, 7:15

Glenbard North at St. Charles North, 7:15

St. Charles East at Batavia, 7:30

Wheaton-Warr. South at Lake Park, 7:15

NIC - 10

Rockford East at Guilford, 4:00

Jefferson at Auburn, 6:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake Central at Antioch, 1:00

North Chicago at Grayslake North, 7:00

Round Lake at Grant, 3:30

Wauconda at Lakes, 2:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Manley at Juarez, 1:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Maine West, 5:30

Amboy at DePue, 2:30

Amundsen at Mather, 12:00

Aquin at Byron, 2:00

Ashton-Franklin Center at Serena, 4:30

Boylan at Jacobs, 1:00

Christian Life at Elgin Academy, 12:00

Clemente at Fenwick, 7:00

Comer at Prosser, 6:00

DRW at Providence-St. Mel, 12:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00

Grant Park at Wilmington, 6:30

Herscher at Iroquois West, 7:00

Hononegah at Fremd, PPD

Hope Academy at Tremper (WI), 1:00

IC Catholic at Lisle, 6:45

Maine South at Lockport, 5:30

Marian Central at Christ the King, 2:30

Marmion at Newark, 3:00

Metea Valley at Conant, 6:00

Naperville North at Marist, 5:00

Nazareth at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:00

New Trier at Hinsdale South, 6:00

North Boone at Woodstock, 7:15

Payton at Latin, 1:00

Peotone at Wheaton Academy, 6:00

Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way East, 1:30

Plano at Aurora Central, 12:00

Pontiac at Joliet Catholic, 2:30

Proviso East at Lake Forest Acad-Org, 3:00

Rochelle at Mendota, 3:00

Rolling Meadows at Deerfield, 6:00

Sandwich at Yorkville, 6:00

Scales Mound at South Beloit, 2:00

Schurz at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

St. Edward at Aurora Christian, 7:30

St. Francis de Sales at McNamara, 4:30

St. Viator at Morgan Park, 2:00

Steeleville at Mundelein, CNL

Stillman Valley at Indian Creek, 6:00

Taft at Evanston, 4:00

Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 7:00

Vocational at Hyde Park, 1:30

Watseka at Donovan, 6:45

West Aurora at East Aurora, 4:30

Westmont at Chicago Christian, 7:00

York at Sandburg, 12:30

Young at Totino-Grace (MN) , 7:00

CLINTON

Seneca vs. Rochester, 12:00

Ridgewood vs. Mt. Zion, 1:30

Bloomington Cent. Cath. vs. Heyworth, CNL

Peoria Christian vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30

Clinton vs. Peoria Heights, 6:00

DE PAUL

Loyola vs. St. Patrick, 12:30

St. Ignatius vs. Bolingbrook, 2:00

DePaul vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 3:45

Benet vs. Glenbard West, 5:30

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Stevenson vs. Clark, CNL

Hinsdale Central vs. South Elgin, 3:00

Downers Grove North vs. Oswego East, 4:30

HIGHLAND

Highland vs. Wesclin, 10:00

Belleville East vs. Ritter (MO), 11:30

Mascoutah vs. Tolton (MO), CNL

Yorkville Christian vs. Chaminade (MO), 3:00

St. Rita vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 4:45

Imhotep (PA) vs. Vashon (MO), 6:30

Kenwood vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 8:00

KNIGHTSTOWN - HOOSIER GYM (IN)

Glenbrook South vs. Lebanon (IN), CNL

LAKE ZURICH

Buffalo Grove at Glenbrook North, 3:30

Lake Zurich at Willowbrook, 6:00

Lindblom at Palatine, 4:30

PADUCAH McCRACKEN COUNTY (KY)

Curie vs. Murray (KY), 10:30

ROCK FALLS

Bureau Valley vs. Winnebago, 10:30

Reed-Custer vs. Mercer County, 12:00

Newman vs. Rockford Christian, 1:30

Sterling vs. Rock Falls, 6:45

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Greenville vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 11:00

Eastland vs. Bismarck-Henning-RA, 12:30

Kankakee vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:00

Washington (IL) vs. Centennial, 3:30

Manteno vs. Monticello, 5:00

Oak Lawn vs. Normal, 6:30

Tuscola vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8:00

THORNTON FR. NORTH

Don Bosco (IN) vs. Marshall, CNL

Lighthouse (IN) vs. Phillips, CNL

Maine South vs. Bogan, CNL

Proviso East vs. Lake Forest Acad-Org, CNL

Hillcrest vs. Simeon, CNL

