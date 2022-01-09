 clock menu more-arrow no yes
9 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

There were no murders over the weekend. It was the first weekend in months without a homicide.

A 13-year-old boy was found shot December 30, 2021 in Fuller Park.
Eight people were wounded in citywide shootings over the weekend.
Nine people wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend — the first weekend in months in Chicago without a homicide.

  • A boy, 17, was driving north in the 3700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 2 a.m. Monday when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the neck, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
  • A man and woman, 37 and 34, were in a car going west in the 3200 block of West 26th Street about 2 a.m. Saturday when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The man was shot in the left shoulder, and the woman in the left hand, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
  • Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot in the shoulder while driving in Riverdale on the Far South Side. The man, 30, was shot while driving in the 1300 block of East 130th Street, police said. He continued driving to his home in East Chicago, Indiana, and sought treatment later.
  • A few hours earlier, an 18-year-old man was critically wounded around 10:50 p.m. Friday while standing in the street in the 1700 block of East 72nd Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, and was listed in critical condition, police said.
  • A man, 30, was driving Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of West 88th Street about 2:10 p.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.
  • A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in Logan Square. The man, 23, was walking in the 2700 block of North California Avenue about 2:15 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Two others were wounded in shootings in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, six people killed and 25 others wounded in Chicago.

