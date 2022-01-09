 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Vic Fangio dismissed by Broncos

The Broncos lost their final four games to finish 7-10. Fangio led Denver to a 5-11 mark last season and went 7-9 in 2019 after he replaced Vance Joseph.

By Arnie Stapleton | AP
The Broncos fired coach Vic Fangio on Sunday.
Jack Dempsey/AP

DENVER — Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision wasn’t immediately announced by the team, confirmed that Fangio was fired one day after Denver’s season-ending 28-24 loss to Kansas City.

Fangio, a former Bears defensive coordinator, had a fourth year left on his contract with a team option for 2023.

Fangio met with general manager George Paton ahead of the season finale and laid out his plan should he get another season in Denver.

Fangio got the job after more than three decades as an assistant, and he burnished his reputation as a defensive mastermind during his time in Denver. But the Broncos didn’t win, and that cost him his job.

Denver has missed the playoffs in all six seasons since its Super Bowl 50 victory and has posted five consecutive losing seasons.

