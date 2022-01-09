Not on sideline, Akiem Hicks likes Tweets critical of Bears

MINNEAPOLIS – Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks didn’t travel for the season finale, but he was following along on social media. And liking, if you’re the Bears, all the wrong things.

Hicks clicked “like” on Tweets that detailed what Darnell Mooney had to say about the Bears’ offensive struggles — “I don’t call the plays,” Mooney said — and another with a meme that asked “Why won’t you run the ball?”

Perhaps more damning, he liked a Tweet sent during the game that said: “The Bears should be leading this game comfortably. They’re now losing.”

Hicks’ Bears career is likely over. He’s talked all season about coming to terms with the fact that the team wouldn’t give him a contract extension after his deal expired at the end of the season. It ended in ugly fashion: The Athletic reported that Hicks argued with position coach Chris Rumph last week, prompting Hicks to not be in attendance at Halas Hall last week. It’s unclear if he left of his own volition or if the Bears sent him home.

The team said he did not practice all week because he was dealing with the same ankle injury that had bothered him since he hurt it Nov. 8.

Friday, coach Matt Nagy was uncharacteristically short when asked about Hicks’ contributions.

Mooney to 1K

Receiver Darnell Mooney didn’t set out to surpass 1,000 receiving yards this season. He wanted more.

“At the beginning of the season I wanted to be dominant,” he said. “[Sunday was] not as dominant as I wanted to be. A lot of the guys congratulated me. The receivers tell me it’s a very big thing so I take credit for it – but it’s not my biggest, and I definitely have more to show than just 1,000 yards.”

He broke into quadruple digits in the second quarter on his way to a career game. He had 12 catches for 126 yards – both were career highs – and finished with 81 catches for 1,055 yards.

Mooney was asked how much he’d work with quarterback Justin Fields in the offseason. His answer – a lot, starting Monday.

“We’ll get our exit meetings, and we’re off to Florida,” he said.

Fields should make sure he’s healthy first – he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.

Sked set

When the Bears officially finished third in the NFC North on Sunday, their schedule was set. In addition to divisional games, they’ll play home games against the 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Texans and Washington. They have nine home games in 2022 after playing nine road games this year.

They’ll travel to play the Cowboys, Falcons, Patriots and both New York teams — the Giants and Jets.

This and that