The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Lyle Lovett celebrates home on new album, in concert

Lovett’s live show set list incorporates new material from his latest album “12th of June,” his first album in a decade. His life has changed drastically in that time; he’s gotten married, had twins, and signed with a new label, Verve Records.

By  Joshua M. Miller — For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Lyle Lovett celebrates home on new album, in concert
Lyle Lovett (shown in a performance at the Americana Honors &amp; Awards show in September) headlines the Cahn Auditorium on Oct. 14.&nbsp;

Lyle Lovett (shown in a performance at the Americana Honors & Awards show in September) headlines the Cahn Auditorium on Oct. 14.

AP

Lyle Lovett cherishes every opportunity he gets to play in Chicago. Between playing venues such as the Chicago Theatre and Schubas, and getting early support from radio stations such as WXRT, the city’s had an immense impact on his four-decade career.

Summertime is an especially fine time to play there, he says. However, Lovett’s performance this summer at Ravinia Festival was canceled in the wake of the tragic Highland Park parade shooting. Now he’s looking forward to returning to the area , this time co-headlining a sold-out acoustic show Oct.15 with John Hiatt at Northwestern’s Cahn Auditorium.

lyle lovett

An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Cahn Auditorium, Northwestern University, 600 Emerson St., Evanston

Tickets: Sold out

Info: eventbrite.com

Lovett’s been a trailblazer both on and off the stage. For example, he was among the first to enforce non-smoking shows. “It’s just easier to sing when you’re not breathing in smoke,” he says. “I don’t smoke.”

In addition to his hits, Lovett’s set list incorporates new material from his latest album “12th of June,” his first album in a decade. His life has changed drastically in that time; he’s gotten married, had twins, and signed with a new label, Verve Records.

Co-produced by Chuck Ainlay, Lovett and his band recorded the album at Sound Stage Studio in Nashville, the same studio he recorded 1987’s “Pontiac” and 1989’s “Lyle Lovett and His Large Band.”

Lovett is never content to stay in one genre too long. Instead, he traverses a wide palate of sounds, effortlessly weaving between genres such as jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues. He also wanted to reintroduce The Large Band. In addition to originals, the album also features standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental.

“My intention was to represent the different types of music that I’ve played across my career,” Lovett says. “I’ve been playing [those standards] live the last few tours and doing them as duets with Francine Reed, who I’ve worked with since 1984, so I wanted to record those for the folks that had heard them live.”

His growing family helped shaped the lyrics of the album’s originals. He’s grateful for the experience of being a dad and the songs that his children have inspired, including the album’s title track. The “difficult” task of dressing them produced the humor-laden “Pants Is Overrated.”

“I made up ‘Pants is Overrated’ when they were little babies and we were just trying to get them dressed and realizing they didn’t always want to get dressed,” he says. “Well, maybe they’re the ones that have it right.”

One thing he’s confident about is how important home is.

“I’ve always been pretty specific about writing about my home, and my hope is that it can represent, can make somebody think of his or her own home,” he says. “Even though a listener might not be where I’m from, the idea of home is something pretty constant for all of us.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: His friend groped me, but husband won’t believe it
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ looks back at how Barney urged acceptance, inspired contempt
Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury, starred in ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ dies at 96
Frenetically paced ‘Marys Seacole’ journeys across time and place for trailblazer’s fascinating story
King Charles III coronation set for May 6 next year
The Latest
A e-bike rental on the south bank of LaSalle Lake as the sun rises on Saturday.
Outdoors
E-bike riding into a new day in a new way at LaSalle Lake
Testing out the first-year program for renting e-bikes at LaSalle Lake, the cooling lake southwest of Seneca, proved an effective way to get around the miles of shoreline.
By Dale Bowman
 
The Bulls’ Patrick Williams dunks during the second half of Tuesday’s preseason game against the Bucks.
Bulls
The preseason schedule has ended and the grades are in for the Bulls
Forward Patrick Williams came into the fall camp and preseason schedule with a lot of eyes on him, and completely underwhelmed. Now, it will be interesting to see how the former No. 4 overall pick gets up off the mat and responds when the games start counting.
By Joe Cowley
 
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
News
Valparaiso boy, 2, dies of injuries from child abuse, autopsy finds
The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. Oct. 5 in Valparaiso, Ind., officials said. Arcane Cobb was pronounced dead Monday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
6 shot in Chicago Tuesday, including two people killed hours apart and less than a mile from each other on South Side
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in South Shore, blocks from an elementary school. Later in the day, a man was killed blocks away.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: His friend groped me, but husband won’t believe it
He says his wife is imagining things and refuses to confront the abuser.
By Abigail Van Buren
 