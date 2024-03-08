Joshua M. Miller — For the Sun-Times
The album’s lyrics have a familial aspect but also go beyond, into spiritual and cosmic realms.
Garbage is currently touring in support of its 2021 album “No Gods No Masters,” which Manson says was “much more political than we have ever been and probably ever will be again.”
The newly streaming movie, with a locally sourced soundtrack, depicts a musical couple assessing who they are after one of them lands a major label deal.
Lovett’s live show set list incorporates new material from his latest album “12th of June,” his first album in a decade. His life has changed drastically in that time; he’s gotten married, had twins, and signed with a new label, Verve Records.
The bandmates are performing their 1990 album “Flood” in its entirety as part of a new tour that arrives in Chicago this week.
“We are trying to embrace every moment, every minute of every show, trying to really try to be present,” James says of the band’s new tour.
Country music provided a fertile ground for storytelling on “Cruel Country.” In the band’s “grittier” version of country music, lyrics have more emphasis.
The singer and actor has a concert Sunday in St. Charles. He talks about making his latest album during the pandemic while isolating with his band.
Over the album’s fourteen tracks, Son Volt engulfs the listener in an eclectic mix of folk, country, blues, soul and rock.