Joshua M. Miller — For the Sun-Times

Josh Kiszka and Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform onstage at Microsoft Theater in 2022.
‘Spur-of-the-moment’ vibe propels Greta Van Fleet’s ‘Starcatcher’
The album’s lyrics have a familial aspect but also go beyond, into spiritual and cosmic realms.
From left to right, Steve Marker, Duke Erikson, Shirley Manson and Butch Vig. Photo credit: Brian Ziff.
Garbage’s Shirley Manson excited about band’s victory ‘lap of honor’ on Noel Gallagher tour
Garbage is currently touring in support of its 2021 album “No Gods No Masters,” which Manson says was “much more political than we have ever been and probably ever will be again.”
BA_Promo_12.jpg
‘Bad Animal’ film aims to capture the diversity, DIY spirit of the city’s indie music artists
The newly streaming movie, with a locally sourced soundtrack, depicts a musical couple assessing who they are after one of them lands a major label deal.
Lyle Lovett (shown in a performance at the Americana Honors &amp; Awards show in September) headlines the Cahn Auditorium on Oct. 14.&nbsp;
Lyle Lovett celebrates home on new album, in concert
Lovett’s live show set list incorporates new material from his latest album “12th of June,” his first album in a decade. His life has changed drastically in that time; he’s gotten married, had twins, and signed with a new label, Verve Records.
John Linnell and John Flansburgh are They Might Be Giants.
Memories come flooding back as They Might Be Giants marks 40 years
The bandmates are performing their 1990 album “Flood” in its entirety as part of a new tour that arrives in Chicago this week.
Jim James of My Morning Jacket performs during the 2015 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival.
Jim James embracing new positivity with My Morning Jacket’s return to the road
“We are trying to embrace every moment, every minute of every show, trying to really try to be present,” James says of the band’s new tour.
Wilco (clockwise from bottom left): Nels Cline, Pat Sansone, Glenn Kotche, John Stirratt, Mikael Jorgensen and Jeff Tweedy.
Wilco journeys down a new country road for latest release
Country music provided a fertile ground for storytelling on “Cruel Country.” In the band’s “grittier” version of country music, lyrics have more emphasis.
Kiefer Sutherland, who is performing in concert Sunday in St. Charles.
Kiefer Sutherland finds positive vibes on ‘Bloor Street’
The singer and actor has a concert Sunday in St. Charles. He talks about making his latest album during the pandemic while isolating with his band.
Son Volt has two shows scheduled this weekend at SPACE in Evanston.
Jay Farrar and Son Volt find melodious inspiration on latest album
Over the album’s fourteen tracks, Son Volt engulfs the listener in an eclectic mix of folk, country, blues, soul and rock.
