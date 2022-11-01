The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Transportation News Metro/State

United pilots reject contract offer as they push for bigger raises

United Airlines pilots turned down pay raises of nearly 15% over 18 months.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE United pilots reject contract offer as they push for bigger raises
A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020.

United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract.

AP file

United Airlines pilots have overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract, the latest move showing the resolve by airline unions to push for significant pay raises.

The deal would have given pilots raises of nearly 15% over 18 months, according to the union.

The Air Line Pilots Association said Tuesday that 94% of the nearly 10,000 United pilots who took part voted against United’s most recent contract offer.

The union accused United of refusing to respond to its latest proposal on wages. The union said it is determined to win an industry-leading contract “that fully recognizes our contributions to the success of our airline.”

United did not comment immediately.

The vote was announced one day after pilots at Delta approved a symbolic strike-authorization vote to protest the lack of a new contract. Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes.

Next Up In News
Red Line extension is more than a transportation story
Chicago Community Trust names its first Latina president and CEO
Chicago Urban League receives ‘transformational’ $6.6M donation
Lawyers for accused Highland Park parade shooter ask for more time to review ‘volume’ of evidence
Migos rapper Takeoff fatally shot in Houston, rep says
For those living on the East Garfield Park block where 14 were shot, guns and violence are a daily ordeal
The Latest
Masa Madre co-owners Elena Vázquez Felgueres (left) and Tamar Fasja Unikel (right) stand behind freshly baked pan de muerto.
Afternoon Edition
How one bakery is celebrating Dia de los Muertos, Madigan’s quiet arraignment and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
The CTA’s planned Red Line extension would go south of the terminal at 95th Street, the current end of the line.
Other Views
Red Line extension is more than a transportation story
Extending the Red Line to the Far South Side is also about housing, jobs and economic development and opportunity.
By Teresa Prim and Meghan Harte
 
_Z092785.jpg
La Voz Chicago
14 personas baleadas, incluyendo 3 niños, en el lado oeste en noche de Halloween
Los tres niños heridos en el tiroteo tienen 3, 11 y 13 años. Se encontraban en estado grave.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show
La Voz Chicago
Takeoff del trío rapero, Migos, es baleado fatalmente en Houston
No se han anunciado arrestos y se dieron a conocer pocos detalles sobre lo que condujo al tiroteo, pero la Policía de Houston planeó una conferencia de prensa para el martes por la tarde.
By Jonathan Landrum | AP
 
World Series - New York Mets v Kansas City Royals - Game Two
White Sox
White Sox, Rick Hahn find their new skipper in Pedro Grifol. Excitement? It’ll have to wait
Grifol’s is a name few of us really know because, up until now, there has been no reason for us to know it.
By Steve Greenberg
 