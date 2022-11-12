IHSA state football playoff scores

Saturday, November 12
State quarterfinals
Class 8A
(8) Warren at (1) Lincoln-Way East, 1
(5) Glenbard West at (13) Maine South, 6
(7) Palatine at (2) York, 1
(14) Lyons at (6) Loyola, 1
Class 7A
(24) Brother Rice at (1) Mount Carmel, 6
(12) St. Rita at (4) St. Charles North, 1
(7) Yorkville at (18) Batavia, 1
(11) Lake Zurich at (3) Pekin, 2:30
Class 6A
(8) Notre Dame at (4) St. Ignatius, 3
(2) Prairie Ridge at (11) Harlem, 5
(13) Kenwood at (1) Lemont, 5
(7) Crete-Monee at (6) East St. Louis, 2
Class 5A
(5) Sterling at (1) Sycamore, 1
(2) Morgan Park at (11) Nazareth, 1
(1) Mahomet-Seymour at (4) Morris, 4
(3) Peoria at (7) Mascoutah, 3
Class 4A
(1) Richmond-Burton at (13) Providence, 2
(3) St. Francis at (7) Rochelle, 2
(4) Rochester at (1) Carterville, 1:30
(6) Murphysboro at (2) Sacred Heart-Griffin, 2
Class 3A
(4) IC Catholic at (1) Princeton, 1
(2) Reed-Custer at (6) Byron, 1
(4) Tolono Unity at (1) Prairie Central, 2
(3) Williamsville at (15) Olympia, 2
Class 2A
(1) Maroa-Forsyth at (4) Rockridge, 2
(7) Knoxville at (6) Tri-Valley, 1
(4) Pana at (1) St. Teresa, 1
(14) Althoff at (2) Johnston City, 4
Class 1A
(1) Lena-Winslow at (4) Fulton, 1
(11) Dakota at (10) Forreston, 2
(4) Tuscola at (1) Ridgeview-Lexington, 1
(3) Greenfield-Northwestern at (2) Camp Point Central, 1