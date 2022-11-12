The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 12, 2022
IHSA state football playoff scores

All the scores from the quarterfinals.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Maine South players celebrate a touchdown by Michael Dellumo (36) against Bolingbrook.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Saturday, November 12
State quarterfinals

Class 8A

(8) Warren at (1) Lincoln-Way East, 1

(5) Glenbard West at (13) Maine South, 6

(7) Palatine at (2) York, 1

(14) Lyons at (6) Loyola, 1

Class 7A

(24) Brother Rice at (1) Mount Carmel, 6

(12) St. Rita at (4) St. Charles North, 1

(7) Yorkville at (18) Batavia, 1

(11) Lake Zurich at (3) Pekin, 2:30

Class 6A

(8) Notre Dame at (4) St. Ignatius, 3

(2) Prairie Ridge at (11) Harlem, 5

(13) Kenwood at (1) Lemont, 5

(7) Crete-Monee at (6) East St. Louis, 2

Class 5A

(5) Sterling at (1) Sycamore, 1

(2) Morgan Park at (11) Nazareth, 1

(1) Mahomet-Seymour at (4) Morris, 4

(3) Peoria at (7) Mascoutah, 3

Class 4A

(1) Richmond-Burton at (13) Providence, 2

(3) St. Francis at (7) Rochelle, 2

(4) Rochester at (1) Carterville, 1:30

(6) Murphysboro at (2) Sacred Heart-Griffin, 2

Class 3A

(4) IC Catholic at (1) Princeton, 1

(2) Reed-Custer at (6) Byron, 1

(4) Tolono Unity at (1) Prairie Central, 2

(3) Williamsville at (15) Olympia, 2

Class 2A

(1) Maroa-Forsyth at (4) Rockridge, 2

(7) Knoxville at (6) Tri-Valley, 1

(4) Pana at (1) St. Teresa, 1

(14) Althoff at (2) Johnston City, 4

Class 1A

(1) Lena-Winslow at (4) Fulton, 1

(11) Dakota at (10) Forreston, 2

(4) Tuscola at (1) Ridgeview-Lexington, 1

(3) Greenfield-Northwestern at (2) Camp Point Central, 1

