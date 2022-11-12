Purdue 31, Illinois 24: Illini lose again as home favorite, can almost kiss West title goodbye

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had to have it.

The Illini didn’t get it.

A 31-24 loss to Purdue — a second straight stumble at home as a favorite — dealt a staggering blow to hopes that the Illini were headed for a Big Ten West championship and the conference title game in Indianapolis.

Purdue (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) now holds a tiebreaker edge over Illinois (7-3, 4-3) in addition to having a far more favorable schedule. The Boilermakers have Northwestern and Indiana left. The Illini also have Northwestern but not until after a daunting trip to Michigan.

Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota joined Purdue at 3-3 entering Saturday’s games, and the tiebreaker scenarios are extremely complicated. Purdue lost to Iowa and Wisconsin, and beat Minnesota. Illinois beat Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Iowa and Wisconsin went head-to-head Saturday afternoon, and each team has a game to come against Minnesota.

There’s a lot that could still happen, but the Illini aren’t likely to be the last ones standing. And they will rue Saturday’s defeat as surely as they will the 23-15 letdown against Michigan State that preceded it.

The Illini led 7-0 and 14-7 but were undone by penalties, may of them for pass interference. One such call on cornerback Devon Witherspoon late in the first half negated his interception, and the Boilermakers scored a touchdown on the next play. It appeared to be a terrible call, and coach Bret Bielema walked 50 yards with the lead official at halftime, barking at him the whole way. Bielema waited for the same official after coming onto the field for the start of the second half and barked at him some more.

On the whole, though, the Illini did too much to beat themselves. And — for the second straight game — they got pushed around.

It was Purdue’s sixth straight win at Memorial Stadium and their 14th win in the last 18 games between the schools. The Boilermakers hang on to the Cannon Trophy. The Illini hang on to scant hope of winning the West for the first time.

