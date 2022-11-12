The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 12, 2022
College Sports Sports

Purdue 31, Illinois 24: Illini lose again as home favorite, can almost kiss West title goodbye

There’s a lot that could still happen, but the Illini aren’t likely to be the last ones standing. And they will rue Saturday’s defeat as surely as they will the 23-15 letdown against Michigan State that preceded it.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Purdue 31, Illinois 24: Illini lose again as home favorite, can almost kiss West title goodbye
Purdue v Illinois

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito scrambles to the sideline against Purdue.

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had to have it.

The Illini didn’t get it.

A 31-24 loss to Purdue — a second straight stumble at home as a favorite — dealt a staggering blow to hopes that the Illini were headed for a Big Ten West championship and the conference title game in Indianapolis.

Purdue (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) now holds a tiebreaker edge over Illinois (7-3, 4-3) in addition to having a far more favorable schedule. The Boilermakers have Northwestern and Indiana left. The Illini also have Northwestern but not until after a daunting trip to Michigan.

Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota joined Purdue at 3-3 entering Saturday’s games, and the tiebreaker scenarios are extremely complicated. Purdue lost to Iowa and Wisconsin, and beat Minnesota. Illinois beat Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Iowa and Wisconsin went head-to-head Saturday afternoon, and each team has a game to come against Minnesota.

There’s a lot that could still happen, but the Illini aren’t likely to be the last ones standing. And they will rue Saturday’s defeat as surely as they will the 23-15 letdown against Michigan State that preceded it.

The Illini led 7-0 and 14-7 but were undone by penalties, may of them for pass interference. One such call on cornerback Devon Witherspoon late in the first half negated his interception, and the Boilermakers scored a touchdown on the next play. It appeared to be a terrible call, and coach Bret Bielema walked 50 yards with the lead official at halftime, barking at him the whole way. Bielema waited for the same official after coming onto the field for the start of the second half and barked at him some more.

On the whole, though, the Illini did too much to beat themselves. And — for the second straight game — they got pushed around.

It was Purdue’s sixth straight win at Memorial Stadium and their 14th win in the last 18 games between the schools. The Boilermakers hang on to the Cannon Trophy. The Illini hang on to scant hope of winning the West for the first time.

Next Up In College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Illinois takes on Purdue in the game of the year in the Big Ten West
Illinois-Purdue game could decide who wins Big Ten West
No. 20 Notre Dame is staying alert against Navy
Illinois agrees to contract extension for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Signing Day: The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes
College basketball preview: UNC, Gonzaga, Houston looking great; Big Ten, not so much
The Latest
Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) warms up during the team’s three-day minicamp in the offseason.
Bears activate WR Byron Pringle
He had been on injured reserve since hurting his calf in late September.
By Patrick Finley
 
A sign that reads, “In the name of Allah, most gracious + merciful!!!” is posted on the door of El Barakah Supermarket in the South Shore neighborhood, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, where Ali Hassan was fatally shot a night earlier.
Crime
Alleged robber, store clerk fatally shoot each other during South Shore hold-up: police
A robbery near 73rd Street and Coles Avenue ended with two men dead, including the suspect and a concealed carry license holder who tried to stop it, police said.
By Mohammad SamraZack Miller, and 1 more
 
Two men were shot early Saturday in the 2300 block of South Damen.
Crime
2 men shot on Lower West Side
The men were outside about 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when someone began shooting, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Maine South players celebrate a touchdown by Michael Dellumo (36) against Bolingbrook.
High School Football
IHSA state football playoff scores
All the scores from the quarterfinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A roving buck in St. Charles. Credit: Matt McGowan
Sports
Randy roving bucks, record smallmouth bass, certified scales, bait-stealing channel catfish
A randy roving bucks in the suburbs, a record Great Lakes smallmouth bass, a question on certified scales and an observation on bait-stealing channel catfish on the Rock River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 