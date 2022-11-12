The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 12, 2022
College Sports Sports

Braden Lenzy makes super catch as No. 20 Notre Dame tops Navy

Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms in a sensational display, securing one of four touchdown passes by Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame’s 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday.

By  Noah Trister | Associated Press
   
SHARE Braden Lenzy makes super catch as No. 20 Notre Dame tops Navy
1441010592.jpg

Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy catches a touchdown pass against Navy’s Mbiti Williams Jr. in the first quarter Saturday.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

BALTIMORE — Drew Pyne could see Braden Lenzy had beaten his man, and although his pass was a bit underthrown, that only gave the Notre Dame receiver a chance to make one of the season’s most spectacular touchdown catches.

Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms in a sensational display, securing one of four touchdown passes by Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame’s 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday. 

Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame needed all of those TDs to hold off the Midshipmen, who came storming back while shutting out the Irish in the second half.

Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game. Lenzy’s catch, however, was the most impressive highlight. Navy’s Mbiti Williams Jr. was positioned between Lenzy and the ball on Pyne’s deep pass to the goal line, but Lenzy reached around with both hands and controlled the ball, appearing to pin it against Williams’ back. Then he pulled it around the cornerback with his right hand to complete the catch.

“That was an unbelievable catch,” Pyne said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my whole life. I’m so happy for him.”

The 38-yard touchdown put the Irish ahead 14-0. 

“They throw that ball up 10 times they come down with it once,” Navy linebacker John Marshall said. “That was just that one time.”

The Irish led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally.

Navy (3-7) had the ball down 21-13 in the second quarter, but an interception on a trick play gave the Irish possession at the Navy 41. Pyne ran for an 11-yard touchdown moments later, and then the blocked punt by Jack Kiser — Notre Dame’s seventh of the season — set up Pyne’s 37-yard TD toss to Jayden Thomas. That was another fine grab.

“I thought there was no way he was going to catch it and he caught the ball,” Marshall said.

Pyne went 17 of 21 for 269 yards with an interception. He opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown strike to Audric Estime. After Lenzy’s catch, Navy responded with Daba Fofana’s 36-yard scoring run.

Pyne threw a 5-yard TD pass to Chris Tyree, and then the Midshipmen scored on a 2-yard run by Xavier Arline that made it 21-13.

Arline threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Mark Walker in the fourth, and a 2-point conversion made it 35-24. Then Maasai Maynor’s 20-yard TD pass to Maquel Haywood late in the fourth, along with another 2-point conversion, cut the lead to a field goal.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a football team after a game, win or loss,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I just thought our kids battled to the end.”

Fofana had 133 yards on 15 carries, and Navy rushed for 255 yards as a team.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The Irish have won four straight, including a victory over Clemson last weekend. After losing to Marshall and Stanford earlier this season, they needed to show they could avoid a letdown against Navy. They did for a half, but their final two quarters left a lot to be desired. Notre Dame had only one first down and 12 total yards after halftime.

“One thing you know about Navy is they’ll never quit,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said. “We had to match their urgency throughout the entirety of the game. We did the first half. We did not have the urgency and the execution that we needed to finish the game the way we wanted to.”

Navy: The Midshipmen broke through for a few big plays, including a 50-yard run by Fofana, but ultimately they weren’t equipped to stop Notre Dame’s offense from building a big lead before halftime. The pass rush eventually made an impact with five second-half sacks.

THE SERIES

Notre Dame has won five straight against Navy and 10 of 11. The Irish have not lost in Baltimore in this series since 1956.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish host Boston College next Saturday.

Navy: The Midshipmen travel to play Central Florida on Saturday.

Next Up In College Sports
Purdue 31, Illinois 24: Illini lose again as home favorite, can almost kiss West title goodbye
Big Game Hunting: Illinois takes on Purdue in the game of the year in the Big Ten West
Illinois-Purdue game could decide who wins Big Ten West
No. 20 Notre Dame is staying alert against Navy
Illinois agrees to contract extension for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Signing Day: The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes
The Latest
Nazareth’s Alexander Angulo (24) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against Morgan Park.
High School Football
Resurgent young Nazareth shuts out Morgan Park, advances to 5A semifinals
Nazareth lost four of its first six games. All of the losses were to ranked teams, but it is unique to see a team recover from a 2-4 start and make the state semifinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Toews__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews’ one-day-at-a-time mentality now ‘more by choice’
Toews has been the Hawks’ best forward so far this season, and his production levels reflect that. “The irony is the results are coming because I’m really not worried about that at all,” he said.
By Ben Pope
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Put Nikola Vucevic in the corner? Bulls big man just fine with that
The corner three has always been unexplored territory for Vucevic, but with the new-look spacing of the Bulls offense and some good old fashioned hard work, it’s becoming a spot that Vucevic is finding success with.
By Joe Cowley
 
Purdue v Illinois
College Sports
Purdue 31, Illinois 24: Illini lose again as home favorite, can almost kiss West title goodbye
There’s a lot that could still happen, but the Illini aren’t likely to be the last ones standing. And they will rue Saturday’s defeat as surely as they will the 23-15 letdown against Michigan State that preceded it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) warms up during the team’s three-day minicamp in the offseason.
Bears activate WR Byron Pringle
He had been on injured reserve since hurting his calf in late September.
By Patrick Finley
 