Man shot and killed in North Lawndale

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon on the back porch of a residence in North Lawndale.
According to Chicago police, the man, 28, had gotten into an argument with someone when he was shot in the arm in the 4300 block of West 18th Street about 5:20 p.m.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
