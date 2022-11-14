The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s girls high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the state.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Monday’s girls high school basketball scores
Butler’s Camille Jackson (0) controls the ball during a game against Naperville North last season.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Arcola 45, Fithian Oakwood 31

Athens 49, Pawnee 17

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 67, Farina South Central 47

Benton 71, Marion 54

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Reavis 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Bloomington 40

Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34

Breese Central 61, Hillsboro 40

Burlington Central 59, Marengo 45

Christopher 55, Salem 24

Clinton 36, Stanford Olympia 35

Columbia 40, Alton Marquette 30

DeKalb 60, Belvidere North 31

Dixon 44, Machesney Park Harlem 40

Englewood STEM 64, Woodlawn 7

Eureka 44, Decatur St. Teresa 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 68, East Peoria 45

Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20

Fremd 52, Lake Zurich 44

Geneva 66, Sycamore 52

Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 33

Granite City 59, Madison 26

Hinsdale South 49, Oswego 45

Illini Central 47, Springfield Lutheran 29

Illini West (Carthage) 27, Illini Bluffs 25

Johnsburg 49, Westlake 34

Joliet West 43, Joliet Catholic 40

Kankakee Trinity Academy 29, Illinois Lutheran 19

Kelly 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30

Manteno 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 30

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35

Monmouth-Roseville 52, Galva 20

Mounds Meridian 64, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 16

N. Posey, Ind. 65, Carmi White County 31

Newark 53, Plano 23

Oswego East 59, Downers South 58

Ottawa Marquette 60, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 45

PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41

Palatine 54, Buffalo Grove 31

Palestine 51, Union (Dugger), Ind. 35

Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, LeRoy 51

Pinckneyville 81, Cairo 23

Prospect 72, Marist 58

Reed-Custer 48, Grant Park 34

Roanoke-Benson 41, Lexington 31

Sandburg 77, Rich Township 21

Seneca 37, Herscher 26

Serena 49, Hall 37

South County 49, Piasa Southwestern 20

Staunton 61, Greenfield-Northwestern 28

Thornwood 54, Stagg 38

Waterloo 60, Belleville East 34

West Chicago 43, Earlville 27

Westmont 51, Lisle 47

Willows 50, Mooseheart 25

York 78, St. Charles East 53

