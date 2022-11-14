Monday’s girls high school basketball scores

Arcola 45, Fithian Oakwood 31
Athens 49, Pawnee 17
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 67, Farina South Central 47
Benton 71, Marion 54
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Reavis 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Bloomington 40
Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34
Breese Central 61, Hillsboro 40
Burlington Central 59, Marengo 45
Christopher 55, Salem 24
Clinton 36, Stanford Olympia 35
Columbia 40, Alton Marquette 30
DeKalb 60, Belvidere North 31
Dixon 44, Machesney Park Harlem 40
Englewood STEM 64, Woodlawn 7
Eureka 44, Decatur St. Teresa 42
Fairbury Prairie Central 68, East Peoria 45
Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20
Fremd 52, Lake Zurich 44
Geneva 66, Sycamore 52
Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 33
Granite City 59, Madison 26
Hinsdale South 49, Oswego 45
Illini Central 47, Springfield Lutheran 29
Illini West (Carthage) 27, Illini Bluffs 25
Johnsburg 49, Westlake 34
Joliet West 43, Joliet Catholic 40
Kankakee Trinity Academy 29, Illinois Lutheran 19
Kelly 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30
Manteno 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 30
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35
Monmouth-Roseville 52, Galva 20
Mounds Meridian 64, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 16
N. Posey, Ind. 65, Carmi White County 31
Newark 53, Plano 23
Oswego East 59, Downers South 58
Ottawa Marquette 60, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 45
PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41
Palatine 54, Buffalo Grove 31
Palestine 51, Union (Dugger), Ind. 35
Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, LeRoy 51
Pinckneyville 81, Cairo 23
Prospect 72, Marist 58
Reed-Custer 48, Grant Park 34
Roanoke-Benson 41, Lexington 31
Sandburg 77, Rich Township 21
Seneca 37, Herscher 26
Serena 49, Hall 37
South County 49, Piasa Southwestern 20
Staunton 61, Greenfield-Northwestern 28
Thornwood 54, Stagg 38
Waterloo 60, Belleville East 34
West Chicago 43, Earlville 27
Westmont 51, Lisle 47
Willows 50, Mooseheart 25
York 78, St. Charles East 53