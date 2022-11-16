Hoffman Estates man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of struggling with officers

A Hoffman Estates man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly struggling with officers in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot there.

Tyng Jing Yang, 60, is charged with felony interfering with officers during a civil disorder and four related misdemeanors. Federal court records in Washington, D.C., show the FBI tracked Yang down after determining a device associated with his email account had been in or around the Capitol when it was breached.

Yang is accused of fighting with officers as they tried to clear a crowd out of the Capitol Rotunda. Yang allegedly grabbed a police baton while an officer was using it to push back against other rioters.

During a hearing that followed his arrest in Hoffman Estates, Yang was ordered released on a $10,000 recognizance bond. He was also ordered to surrender a Taiwanese passport.

The investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot has led to the arrests of roughly 900 people nationwide. Yang is now the 33rd known Illinois resident charged as part of that investigation.

