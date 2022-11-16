The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Hoffman Estates man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of struggling with officers

The investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot has led to the arrests of roughly 900 people nationwide. Yang is now the 33rd known Illinois resident charged as part of that investigation.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Hoffman Estates man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of struggling with officers
Federal authorities say this photo depicts Tyng Jing Yang inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal authorities say this photo depicts Tyng Jing Yang inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court records

A Hoffman Estates man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly struggling with officers in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot there.

Tyng Jing Yang, 60, is charged with felony interfering with officers during a civil disorder and four related misdemeanors. Federal court records in Washington, D.C., show the FBI tracked Yang down after determining a device associated with his email account had been in or around the Capitol when it was breached.

Yang is accused of fighting with officers as they tried to clear a crowd out of the Capitol Rotunda. Yang allegedly grabbed a police baton while an officer was using it to push back against other rioters. 

During a hearing that followed his arrest in Hoffman Estates, Yang was ordered released on a $10,000 recognizance bond. He was also ordered to surrender a Taiwanese passport.

The investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot has led to the arrests of roughly 900 people nationwide. Yang is now the 33rd known Illinois resident charged as part of that investigation.

Next Up In News
Dough! Lightfoot lambasted after guards park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
Sen. Durbin: Time running out for Senate to pass “dreamer” legislation
Metra holiday trains to embark for the ‘North Pole’ at Millennium Station next month
Lightfoot launches lobbying campaign to win City Council approval for Red Line South TIF
Suspect held in fatal South Shore shooting
Security guard shot inside Calumet City mall
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire after her security detail was photographed parking in a bike lane while she bought doughnuts.
City Hall
Dough! Lightfoot lambasted after guards park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
After the advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising posted photos showing her SUV parked in the busy North Avenue bike lane, the mayor admitted Wednesday, “Obviously, they shouldn’t have parked in a bike lane. ... Period.”
By Fran Spielman and Mary Norkol
 
The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge the errors of his ways in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol,” which is having its world premiere stage debut at Writers Theatre this holiday season.
Holiday Guide 2022
Manual Cinema’s ‘Christmas Carol’ finds alchemy in ordinary objects
Like all Manual Cinema work, “Christmas Carol” is grounded in moving images rendered cinematic via old-school, overhead projectors.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_16_at_11.33.47_AM.png
News
Sen. Durbin: Time running out for Senate to pass “dreamer” legislation
With Republicans set to take control of the House in January, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Democrats need to find 10 Republicans to support Dreamer bill in December,
By Lynn Sweet
 
Train cars sit in front of a Metra station in the snow. With the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on working remotely, Metra’s monthly ridership has declined significantly during the last year,
News
Metra holiday trains to embark for the ‘North Pole’ at Millennium Station next month
The train will make several stops on its journey to the “North Pole.” Riders can expect visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus or elves, and goody bags for kids, officials said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_107541534.jpg
Sports
Bears RB Trestan Ebner ready for his close-up
Coach Matt Eberflus is optimistic Khalil Herbert will return from injured reserve this season, but until then, Ebner, the rookie from Baylor, has big shoes to fill — but fast feet to fill them. “If I can just get around the edge, I think I can make some big plays this week.”
By Mark Potash
 