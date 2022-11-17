2 killed in crash in Grand Crossing

A man and woman were killed when their car crashed into a tree early Thursday in Grand Crossing.

The man, age unknown, was driving north in the 8100 block of South Stony Island Avenue when he lost control of the car and crashed into the tree about 1 a.m., Chicago police said.

He and the woman, whose age was also unknown, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit were investigating.

