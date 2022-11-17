2 armed robberies minutes apart in Portage Park

Chicago police are investigating two attacks near Portage Park where victims were robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.

The first robbery occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Ainslie Street, police said. Five armed robbers stepped out of a white SUV and took a 26-year-old man’s wallet, police said.

Ten minutes later, another man, 46, was sitting in a car in the 4900 block of West Lawrence Avenue when he was approached by a white SUV carrying five robbers, police said. The robbers allegedly forced him out of his car before striking him on the head and stealing his wallet.

The man refused medical attention, police said.

No other injuries were reported. There was no one in custody.

