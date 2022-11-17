Victims of double fatal shooting in Roseland identified as 13-year-old boys
Michael Hence and Quentin Branch were found Thursday morning in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue.
The victims of a double fatal shooting in Roseland last week have been identified as 13-year-old boys.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boys as Michael Hence and Quentin Branch. They were found just before 7 a.m. last Thursday in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.
One boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The other boy was struck in his neck and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Weekend toll in Chicago: 15-year-old girl among 3 killed, 2 teens among 17 other people wounded by gunfire
The Latest
Illinois is up three spots to No. 16.
The 22-year-old suspect faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, the records show.
They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
‘Strange World’: Explorers discover a land of eye-popping color, exotic creatures in fast-paced Disney adventure
It’s no ‘Encanto,’ but the family-friendly fun fest offers plenty of ingenious visuals and upbeat messaging.
New York’s inability to finish drives proved costly on the scoreboard and the playoff picture as New England beat the Jets for the 14th straight time with a 10-3 victory Sunday.