The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
News

Victims of double fatal shooting in Roseland identified as 13-year-old boys

Michael Hence and Quentin Branch were found Thursday morning in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue.

By  Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.

Sun-Times file photo

The victims of a double fatal shooting in Roseland last week have been identified as 13-year-old boys.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boys as Michael Hence and Quentin Branch. They were found just before 7 a.m. last Thursday in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

One boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other boy was struck in his neck and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

