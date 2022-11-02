The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Nag the young people in your life to vote

Young people hate being told what to do by their parents. Ironically, if they do not listen and vote on Nov. 8, they may have more adults telling them what to do.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Nag the young people in your life to vote
Linda McCully sticks a sticker that reads, “I voted!” on her jacket after casting her ballot early at the Chicago Board of Elections’ early voting Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A woman sticks an “I voted!” sticker on her jacket after casting her ballot early at the Chicago Board of Elections’ early voting Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop on Oct. 7.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

To the parents, grandparents and other relatives of young adults between 18 and 34 —the demographic least likely to vote — please explain to them the importance of the upcoming midterm election.

Sixty percent of Americans will have 2020 election deniers on the ballot, even though the results of the 2020 presidential elections results were clear: Joe Biden won. Even judges appointed by Donald Trump confirmed that there was no evidence of election fraud.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 375 words. Check out our guidelines.

Now we have armed people posted at ballot drop-off points taking pictures of voters. We have unstable citizens taking a page out the Jan. 6 insurrectionists’ playbook and attacking elected leaders’ family members. And we have some Republicans who equate these unstable people with those who marched for Black Lives Matter.

Young people hate being told what to do by their parents. Ironically, this time if they do not listen and vote on Nov. 8, they may have more adults telling them what to do. In Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz said “local political leaders” should be able to weigh in, along with a pregnant woman and her doctor, on whether a pregnant woman should get an abortion. Do young people want a future where a politician dictates when and whether they should have a child? And do they want a Congress filled with men and women who have no plans for the economy, health care or education? Some Republicans’ number one plan is to impeach Biden as soon as they take over the House. This is a republic? Using the people’s House for revenge?

In 1787, Benjamin Franklin was reportedly asked what type of government was selected as he exited the Constitutional Convention. “A republic, if you can keep it,” he said. Can we?

Jan Goldberg, Riverside

The law, not Elon Musk, is the problem with Twitter

Many people are wringing their hands and gnashing their teeth about what Elon Musk will do now that he owns Twitter. Most particularly, the concerns are about what “irresponsible” tweets he may permit Twitter to post.

The problem, if there is one, is not with Musk, but rather with U.S. Supreme Court rulings and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, both of which shield Musk and others similarly situated from some, or all, legal liability for what they publish and for which they would have liability under prior law.

The case New York Times v. Sullivan, as amended and extended, protects all publishers against defamation suits from “public figures” (however that term may be defined) unless there is actual malice (however that may be defined). Solibel is ok; just not malicious libel….a curious position to say the least.

Section 230 protects online publishers from liability for third-party posted pieces, thereby relieving organizations like Twitter of any obligation to exercise any editorial judgment and encouraging all manner of ridiculous comments, some benign, but sadly some malignant.

If we got rid of these limitations on liability, Musk would be encouraged to act responsibly.

William Gottschalk, Lake Forest

Next Up In Commentary
Gun violence won’t stop until there’s accountability
Senate must vote now to save DACA, provide path to citizenship for immigrant ‘dreamers’
Where’s the civility in this age of political rage?
New research shows limits of state abortion bans
White Sox’ new manager is WhatsHisName, and I couldn’t be happier
Guns are terrorizing our communities. Together we can stop the horror.
The Latest
A Glock 19 handgun is one of the most common guns that have been converted into machine guns in Chicago in recent years.
Letters to the Editor
Gun violence won’t stop until there’s accountability
Getting manufacturers on board to prevent illegal conversion to automatic fire is a good way to start but until gun crime offenders are held accountable for their actions nothing will change.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Causeway_Photo_0104.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Causeway’: Jennifer Lawrence keeps it simple in a PTSD drama that rarely goes the obvious way
In a stripped-down performance, the Oscar winner plays a vet reeling from trauma and struggling to readjust to hometown life.
By Richard Roeper
 
Understanding your facial hair is the first step to manage your expectations and formulate a plan for growing a beard.
Well
‘Movember’ means it’s time for mighty mustaches and men’s health awareness
Movember is an annual event where people grow mustaches (and beards) for the entire month of November to raise awareness about men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.
By Natalie Neysa Alund | USA Today
 
MV_Robyn_Von_Swank_Headshot_2_.JPG
Comedy
Done with ‘SNL,’ Melissa Villaseñor savors her freedom and ‘feels like a little kid’
At her stand-up shows in Chicago, comedian and impressionist promises silliness and a bit of darkness
By Darel Jevens
 
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drops back to throw against the Lions on Sunday.
Bears
Tua Tagovailoa: Soldier Field turf ‘isn’t as good as other places’
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t looking forward to stepping foot on the Soldier Field turf on Sunday afternoon, and it has little to do with the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 