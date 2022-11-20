The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

An open letter to those who desecrated Jewish cemetery in Waukegan

What do you know about Jews? Do you know that Jews, who are a small number in the world, have contributed much to humanity?

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE An open letter to those who desecrated Jewish cemetery in Waukegan
Various headstones are vandalized with red swastikas on Nov. 15 at the Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan.

Various headstones are vandalized with red swastikas on Nov. 15 at the Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Maybe you are proud of yourselves, maybe you’ve had second thoughts and regrets. But in either case, you need some education to help take the heavy, sick hatred from your hearts. You also need some history that might help you to that end.

The symbol you painted on those tombstones were very popular in the 1930s, especially in Germany. It was a symbol that sent cold chills down the spines of just about everyone, but more so for the Jewish population.

Except, of course, the haters. They embraced Hitler, and you know, perhaps, how that ended. Our brave soldiers along with many European countries defeated Hitler and his swastikas after the Nazis had caused millions of deaths to say nothing of the destruction.

We who still have our freedom should be so grateful to the young men and women who insured that freedom. You may even have someone in your family who fought in that war.

I’m wondering how they would feel if they were to see you embrace Hitler and his swastikas. You are dishonoring every single soldier who fought and died in those battles as well as the ones who returned home having seen horrors.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 375 words. Check out our guidelines.

As to the Jews you have so much ill will for — what do you know about Jews? Do you know that Jews, who are a small number in the world, have contributed much to humanity? Do you know, for instance, the doctors who created the vaccine that stopped polio and then took no money for their compassionate and life-saving contribution, were Jewish? You don’t even have to know what polio is and what it does to people because of those two Jewish doctors.

We are not asking for love and devotion — just leave us and our properties alone. I’m sorry you have so much hate. Something must have gone wrong in your life, but rather than try to fix it, you cause pain and anguish to others. I hope you get help and peace.

Shirley Feldman, St. Louis Park, Minnesota

A black check mark

Employees leaving Twitter because they have been asked to work hard are quitters and not in a smart way. What do they think the next employer’s opinion of hiring them will be?

Future employers won’t even consider hiring an employee who declared they will not go the extra mile for the company or their own careers. Some may luck out, but the majority now have a black mark on their resumes and can’t use Twitter for a reference. Self-destructive political statements only ever hurt themselves and for a long time after the causes are forgotten.

Mike Zaczek, Orland Park

Next Up In Commentary
‘You are still left with doubts’
Chicago police must take it seriously when an officer has ties to right-wing Proud Boys
Illinois hurting, ‘pissed’ after loss to Michigan? It comes with the territory of being pretty good
Illinois can make an impact on climate change and drive global action
Asian Americans fighting to trash affirmative action are sorely misguided
Illinois must ensure foster kids get timely health care
The Latest
merlin_37993266.jpg
Obituaries
William J. Kunkle Jr. dies at 81; prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case
William J. Kunkle Jr. secured the death penalty for serial killer John Wayne Gacy and later taught about the infamous trial and some of its legal peculiarities.
By David Struett
 
Mike Ditka impersonators are everywhere.
Bears
Ditka fans hit the road to Atlanta
The Bears’ Cole Kmet and Michael Schofield also caught people’s attention on Sunday.
By Sun-times Staff And Wires
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked in the third quarter Sunday.
Bears
Frustrated Bears: ‘There should be a lot more flags’ when Justin Fields is hit
“If that was Tom Brady, Jared Goff or anybody like that, they’d throw flags, immediately,” safety Jaquan Brisker said.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields holding his injured left shoulder.
Bears
Bears evaluating QB Justin Fields’ injured left shoulder
Already playing through leg pain, Fields got hurt in the final two minutes on a run.
By Jason Lieser
 
georgianicols1215_e1450839352462_67.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 