An open letter to those who desecrated Jewish cemetery in Waukegan

Maybe you are proud of yourselves, maybe you’ve had second thoughts and regrets. But in either case, you need some education to help take the heavy, sick hatred from your hearts. You also need some history that might help you to that end.

The symbol you painted on those tombstones were very popular in the 1930s, especially in Germany. It was a symbol that sent cold chills down the spines of just about everyone, but more so for the Jewish population.

Except, of course, the haters. They embraced Hitler, and you know, perhaps, how that ended. Our brave soldiers along with many European countries defeated Hitler and his swastikas after the Nazis had caused millions of deaths to say nothing of the destruction.

We who still have our freedom should be so grateful to the young men and women who insured that freedom. You may even have someone in your family who fought in that war.

I’m wondering how they would feel if they were to see you embrace Hitler and his swastikas. You are dishonoring every single soldier who fought and died in those battles as well as the ones who returned home having seen horrors.

As to the Jews you have so much ill will for — what do you know about Jews? Do you know that Jews, who are a small number in the world, have contributed much to humanity? Do you know, for instance, the doctors who created the vaccine that stopped polio and then took no money for their compassionate and life-saving contribution, were Jewish? You don’t even have to know what polio is and what it does to people because of those two Jewish doctors.

We are not asking for love and devotion — just leave us and our properties alone. I’m sorry you have so much hate. Something must have gone wrong in your life, but rather than try to fix it, you cause pain and anguish to others. I hope you get help and peace.

Shirley Feldman, St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Employees leaving Twitter because they have been asked to work hard are quitters and not in a smart way. What do they think the next employer’s opinion of hiring them will be?

Future employers won’t even consider hiring an employee who declared they will not go the extra mile for the company or their own careers. Some may luck out, but the majority now have a black mark on their resumes and can’t use Twitter for a reference. Self-destructive political statements only ever hurt themselves and for a long time after the causes are forgotten.

Mike Zaczek, Orland Park

