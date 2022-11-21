The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Illinois is poised to become a national leader in supporting family caregivers

The new statewide Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition is focused on highlighting the high number of unpaid caregivers in the country and the hours and money they spend providing care for loved ones.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Illinois is poised to become a national leader in supporting family caregivers
Illinois can become a national leader in supporting family caregivers, an advocate writes.

Illinois can become a national leader in supporting family caregivers, an advocate writes.

Barabas Attila - stock.adobe.com

You may be a caregiver if you drive a friend to doctor’s appointments or running errands. If you cook or clean or help a family member with bill-paying. If you help a loved one with medication or medical equipment.

As former first lady Roslyn Carter often said, “There are only four types of people in the world — those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers.”

November is National Family Caregivers Month. In Illinois, we see remarkable progress towards supporting family and friend caregivers with the creation of a new statewide broad-based coalition of stakeholders called the Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition. Powered by Illinois Aging Services and Illinois Area Agencies on Aging, the 200-strong coalition includes caregivers, statewide associations, and nonprofit organizations.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 375 words. Check out our guidelines.

The coalition is focused on the data highlighting the high number of unpaid caregivers (one in five throughout the country), the long hours of care provided and the large amounts of money spent from their own pockets toward care for loved ones. According to the 2022 AARP Illinois Survey on Family Caregiving and Long-Term Care, “there are nearly 1.5 million caregivers who provide more than 1.24 billion hours of unpaid care valued at over $17 billion each year. It is also estimated that family caregivers spend an average of $7,242 each year on care for their loved ones.”

We call on the governor and his administration to position Illinois as a national leader supporting family caregivers. Last year’s budget was a strong start, but more is needed to support family caregivers and to achieve long-term care cost-savings in Illinois.

We challenge the business community, benefits specialists, and management teams to up their game supporting current and future employees who also provide informal caregiving in Illinois.

We invite you to join us in celebrating Family Caregivers Month and providing a voice for unpaid caregivers in Illinois now and in the future.

Amy Brennan, executive director, Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition

Courage in Colorado Springs

It’s a shame that the Uvalde, Texas police department didn’t have some LGBTQ drag queens on their force. Perhaps that tragedy wouldn’t have been as horrific if they had displayed the courage of those who subdued the mass shooter in Colorado Springs.

Tom Scorby, St. Charles, IL

Next Up In Commentary
More transparency is needed on soccer facility plan
‘You are still left with doubts’
Luke Getsy’s play-calling put Justin Fields in harm’s way in Bears’ loss
An open letter to those who desecrated Jewish cemetery in Waukegan
Chicago police must take it seriously when an officer has ties to right-wing Proud Boys
Illinois hurting, ‘pissed’ after loss to Michigan? It comes with the territory of being pretty good
The Latest
Stanford guard Haley Jones, left, shoots while defended by South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston during a game Sunday.
College Sports
South Carolina, Stanford remain atop AP women’s basketball poll
The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Former Cubs pitcher John Lackey is among the new names on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
MLB
John Lackey, Carlos Beltrán are among 14 new names on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 23.
By Associated Press
 
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Illinois on Sunday.
College Sports
Virginia moves up to No. 5 in AP men’s basketball poll
Illinois is up three spots to No. 16.
By John Marshall | AP
 
AP22324853085678.jpg
Nation/World
Man facing murder, hate crime charges after LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs
The 22-year-old suspect faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, the records show.
By Associated Press
 
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.
News
Victims of double fatal shooting in Roseland identified as 13-year-old boys
Michael Hence and Quentin Branch were found Thursday morning in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue.
By Sophie Sherry
 