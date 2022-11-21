The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Jay Leno released from hospital days after suffering burns to face, arm, chest

Doctors gave updates on Leno’s condition during a press conference the following Wednesday, saying the comedian had “pretty significant burns” to his face, hands and chest following a car fire in his garage last week.

By  Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
   
Jay Leno is photographed with his care team at Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic on Monday. The former “Tonight Show” host suffered serious burns last week from a car fire in his garage.

Aimee Bennett

Jay Leno has been released from the hospital after a 10-day stay following a gasoline accident that left serious burns on his face, neck and chest.

According to a press release issued Monday by Aimee Bennett, the director of strategic communications for West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, the comedian will continue to received follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for his injuries.

Bennett also provided a photo taken Monday morning of Leno smiling with staff at the Grossman Burn Center, where he received treatment.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman, the medical director of the Grossman Burn Center, said in a statement. 

Bennett added: “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Last weekend, the former “Tonight Show” host suffered serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on one of his vintage cars. 

Grossman gave updates on Leno’s condition during a press conference the following Wednesday, saying the comedian had “pretty significant burns” to his face, hands and chest when he was pulled from under the car.

Leno has undergone at least two procedures since the accident, including a surgical excision and grafting procedure. He also underwent hyperbaric oxygen therapy to minimize the progression of his burns, Grossman said. According to Mayo Clinic, this form of therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment.

Despite his condition, Leno has been “a remarkably kind and engaging resident,” Grossman added, revealing the comedian passed out cookies to children in the burn unit earlier that day.

Leno’s initial burns were a mixture of ”deep second degree burns and possibly some third degree burns,” the doctor said.

Though Grossman anticipated Leno making a full recovery, he said that “some of the burns to the face are a little bit deeper and a little bit more concerning.”

He added, “Whether there’ll be remnants of his injury, it’s still way too early to tell.”

Read more at usatoday.com

