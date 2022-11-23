Donkey Kong, Mario, Spawn make SW Side stretch of murals a retro video game, comic book celebration
Chicago artists “Peas” and “Doer” organized a three-day “paint jam” this summer that drew dozens of graffiti and street artists to a retaining wall along 49th Street where they recreated iconic and lesser-known characters.
That’s not just any gorilla painted on an L retaining wall on 49th Street between Oakley Avenue and Western Boulevard.
It’s the iconic video game character Donkey Kong, with a twist.
“I always try to make my characters a bit more illustrative and updated,” says Humboldt Park artist Megan Kind, who did the painting over the summer. “Almost like they got a bit older with us. I liked the idea of the characters playing the games,” not just being “the pawn in the game.”
Kind says she “grew up on” traditional video games, whether Donkey Kong or Super Mario Bros. or Sonic the Hedgehog — staples for those growing up in the 1980s.
Celebrating those types of characters — the fun they represent, their connection to childhood — was the idea behind Kind’s mural and dozens of them created along the concrete wall and nearby as part of a three-day “paint jam” in August called “64 Bit All Stars,” organized by Chicago artists Luis “Peas” Molina and “Doer.”
“The retro games really tie into many of our childhood memories,” Molina says, and “64-bit” refers to certain older-generation gaming systems.
Of the graffiti incursions he and other street artists did while younger, he says, “After painting Orange Line spots way into the late hours, being chased by police, dogs or other things that go bump in the night, I always remember getting home with some random fast food, sitting down and immediately jump into” a Nintendo game.
Some of the better-known crews known for splashing graffiti art across the city were invited, as were a number of independent street artists.
“The way I organized it was to have the crews doing the games and between each game individual artists as the gamers,” says Molina, who lives in Chicago Ridge, though there were some exceptions, too.
Doer, who lives in Back of the Yards, says each artist decided which game to tackle and how.
