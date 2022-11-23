16-year-old boy dropped off at Roseland Hospital after shooting

A 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Roseland Hospital after being shot Tuesday night, according to Chicago police.
The teen was walking on a sidewalk just after 11 p.m. when someone in a black car opened fire, striking the boy in the left arm and back, police said.
The boy was listed in fair condition at the hospital, police said.
No other details were immediately available. No one was in custody.
