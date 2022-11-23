The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Concealed carry holder and robber wounded in exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights

The woman was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men approached her, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A woman with a concealed carry license was shot after she wounded a robber trying to break into her car early Wednesday in Calumet Heights.

The woman, 23, was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men stepped out of a black sedan and approached about 2:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

One of the men, age unknown, flashed a handgun at the woman and tried breaking into her car, prompting the woman to open fire, police said. He was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Another man, age also unknown, fired back and struck the woman in the left arm, police said.

The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, officials said.

Three men fled the scene.

