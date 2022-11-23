The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
College Sports Sports

Prosecutors charge seven Michigan State football players in postgame fight

The incident occurred on Oct. 29 when multiple members of the Spartans football team roughed up two Michigan players in a tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Prosecutors charge seven Michigan State football players in postgame fight
Seven of Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month.

Seven of Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month.

Carlos Osorio/AP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Seven Michigan State football players are charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The most serious charge is against Khary Crump, who faces a felony count of felonious assault. The charges against the six others are misdemeanors; five with aggravated assault and one with assault and battery.

The incident occurred on Oct. 29 when multiple members of Michigan State’s football team roughed up two Michigan players.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had said earlier he expected the suspended Spartans to be criminally charged.

“At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” Michigan president Santa J. Ono said in a statement. “We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

Michigan State’s athletic director and football coach did not immediately return requests for comment.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players — including Malcolm Jones, who is not being charged with a crime — for their role in the melee.

Harbaugh has said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartans player, sparking the fracas shortly after the Wolverines beat their in-state rivals, and that teammate Ja’Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

Green suffered a concussion, which kept him out of one game before returning to play in Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska.

Michigan increased the security presence in and around the tunnel and prevented Wolverines from entering it until each Nebraska player left the field at halftime and following the game.

Next Up In College Sports
Notre Dame-USC rivalry game features revitalized programs
Teams in the Big Ten West had plenty of missed opportunities
Las Vegas will host NCAA Final Four in 2028
Virginia, Virginia Tech cancel final football game
South Carolina, Stanford remain atop AP women’s basketball poll
Virginia moves up to No. 5 in AP men’s basketball poll
The Latest
Weiss Memorial Hospital, pictured in March of 2020.
Metro/State
Resilience, Ramco poised to take over West Suburban Medical Center, Weiss Memorial Hospital
Resilience Healthcare and Ramco Healthcare Holdings are expected to take over operations of the hospital by next week.
By Elvia Malagón
 
IMG_20221122_171003_539.jpg
La Voz Chicago
‘Las crónicas del taco’ de Netflix homenajea a los taqueros de Chicago
Para su tercera temporada, la serie culinaria cruza la frontera y da su primer paso en los barrios mexicanos de Chicago.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Mike Goebel (left) and Noe Arroyo (right) chat with one another during a World Cup watch party of Mexico vs Poland at Simone’s at 960 W 18th St in Pilsen, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Dos culturas inmigrantes de Chicago se unen para el partido de la Copa Mundial entre México y Polonia
Ambos países —que cuentan con dos de las mayores poblaciones de inmigrantes de Chicago— se enfrentaron el martes en un partido histórico en Qatar.
By Michael Loria and David Struett
 
This image shows the entrance to a proposed underground warehouse and commercial space. The developer is trying to convince Southeast Side residents that the project will bring jobs and other community benefits.
La Voz Chicago
Proponen una bodega subterránea en el lado sureste pero hay preguntas sobre su impacto ambiental
El espacio subterráneo se puede utilizar para almacenamiento, centros de datos, fabricación ligera y otros usos, según el director ejecutivo de Invert.
By Brett Chase
 
The Bears’ Matt Eberflus coaching against the Texans.
Bears
Whatever Bears coach Matt Eberflus is saying about Justin Fields, think the opposite
The quarterback was cleared to practice Wednesday. Does that mean Trevor Siemian starts against the Jets?
By Rick Morrissey
 