Friday, November 25, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

IHSA state football championship game scores

All the scores from the state title games in Champaign this weekend.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Fenwick football players celebrate winning the IHSA Class 5A state championship against Kankakee.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

IHSA State Football Championships

All games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign

Friday, November 25

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow 30, Camp Point Central 8

Class 2A

St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Williamsville vs. IC Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Providence vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 26

Class 5A

Peoria vs. Nazareth, 10 a.m.

Class 6A

Prairie Ridge vs. East St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Class 7A

Mount Carmel vs. Batavia, 4 p.m.

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East vs. Loyola, 7 p.m.

