IHSA state football championship game scores

IHSA State Football Championships
All games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign
Friday, November 25
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow 30, Camp Point Central 8
Class 2A
St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Williamsville vs. IC Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Providence vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 26
Class 5A
Peoria vs. Nazareth, 10 a.m.
Class 6A
Prairie Ridge vs. East St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Class 7A
Mount Carmel vs. Batavia, 4 p.m.
Class 8A
Lincoln-Way East vs. Loyola, 7 p.m.
