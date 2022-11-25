15-year-old shot in Humboldt Park

A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in front of a residence in Humboldt Park.
The teen was in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 3:15 p.m. when someone from across the street began to shoot, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
