Friday, November 25, 2022
15-year-old shot in Humboldt Park

The teen was in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in front of a residence in Humboldt Park.

The teen was in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 3:15 p.m. when someone from across the street began to shoot, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

