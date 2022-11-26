Illinois demolishes Northwestern 41-3 but finishes behind Purdue in Big Ten West race

Illinois destroyed Northwestern 41-3 Saturday at Ryan Field in a game so one-sided, so over-before-it-started, it’s almost as if there was no point to playing it.

Except that it mattered a heck of a lot — potentially — to the Illini, who came into the day with a chance to win the Big Ten West via tiebreaker and earn a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game. They did their part, finishing the regular season at 8-4 overall (their most wins since 2007) and 5-4 in conference play (their first above-.500 league record since 2007).

Alas, Purdue took care of its own business at Indiana, winning easily to get to 8-4, 6-3. The Boilermakers will take on unbeaten Michigan — a 45-23 winner at Ohio State — next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium while the Illini rue their performances in losses to both Indiana schools.

Various media outlets’ bowl projections have Illinois going to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., on New Year’s Eve, the Pinstripe Bowl in New York on Dec. 29 or the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 30.

Northwestern walk-on quarterback Cole Freeman committed five turnovers, four of them interceptions, and the Wildcats threw five INTs in all. Illinois safety Sydney Brown scored touchdowns on a fumble return and an interception return, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon picked off two passes.

The Wildcats finish 1-11 after falling to win a game in the U.S. Their only win was against Nebraska in the season opener in Ireland.

