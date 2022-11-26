The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Two Chicago police officers injured while breaking up fight near Gold Coast

The officers were responding to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Division Street when they were injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

Two Chicago police officers were injured Saturday afternoon while breaking up a fight near the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

The officers were responding to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Division Street when they found multiple people fighting about 5:50 p.m., according to police.

One officer was struck in the face and declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Another officer suffered scrapes and bruises to the face and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Five people were taken into custody.

