Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school football rankings for 2022

Mount Carmel ends the season right where it began, on top.

Caravan coach Jordan Lynch has his program firing on all cylinders. Saturday night after his second state title win he highlighted how important the recently build on-campus Barda-Dowling Stadium has been to the program’s revitalization.

“We call it the House that LaCount built, after our athletic director that got that thing going,” Lynch said. “It’s the best place to play in the state. Mount Carmel has some special kids but we have great coaches and mentors and that’s what it is about. My staff is the best in the state. There are guys still there that coached me. It’s a special place and the culture is built.”

Here’s a look at the final rankings. Postseason success is weighted heavily in the final rankings. The number after the record is where the team was ranked in the preseason, way back in August.

Final Super 25 for 2022

With record and preseason ranking

1. Mount Carmel (14-0) 1

2. Loyola (13-1) 3

3. Lincoln-Way East (13-1) 2

4. Batavia (10-4) 4

5. St. Rita (10-3) 6

6. York (12-1) NR

7. Glenbard West (11-2) 7

8. Lemont (12-1) 25

9. Crete-Monee (9-3) 15

10. Lake Zurich (11-2) NR

11. Maine South (9-3) 13

12. Warren (10-2) 9

13. Lyons (9-3) NR

14. St. Charles North (10-2) NR

15. Prairie Ridge (12-2) 8

16. Nazareth (10-4) NR

17. Sycamore (12-1) NR

18. Hersey (10-1) NR

19. Prospect (9-2) 18

20. Providence (9-5) NR

21. IC Catholic (13-1) NR

22. Morris (10-3) NR

23. Marist (7-4) 12

24. St. Ignatius (10-3) 16

25. Simeon (10-1) NR

