Two men robbed at gunpoint in Irving Park area

Two men were robbed at gunpoint hours apart early Monday in the Irving Park area.

The first victim, 62, was walking on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue when three men stepped out of a red sedan and approached him about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

They threatened to rob the man at gunpoint before taking his personal belongings and striking him in the face with the gun, police said.

The man refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

About three hours later, a 38-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint less than a mile away, according to police.

Police said the man was leaving a gas station in the 3900 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue when three men exited a sedan, approached him and began to beat him with a gun.

The robbers stole the man’s wallet and fled, police said.

He refused medical care at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.