Bills are out, Chiefs are in as sportsbook’s Super Bowl favorite

The Bills have gone wide right as Super Bowl favorites.

Buffalo, which Caesars Sportsbook had listed as the favorite to win this season’s title, has been displaced by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs moved from +450 to +400, while the Bills swung from +380 to +450.

“The big reason for the Chiefs becoming Super Bowl favorites is the Josh Allen factor,” Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook, said in a statement, referring to the Bills quarterback. “We just don’t know if we’ll see the same Josh Allen that we saw before the [elbow] injury. Obviously he’s not 100%.”

The Bills still lead in Super Bowl action, leading in tickets at 11.1% and handle at 16.3%. The Chiefs are third in both categories at 6.4% and 7.9% respectively, while the 49ers are second with 6.8% of the tickets and 9.2% of the handle.