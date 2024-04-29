The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

1st-and-10: Shane Waldron, your table is ready

With No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, proven weapons in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift and a touted rookie in Rome Odunze, it’s up to the Bears’ new offensive coordinator to make it work. It’s a golden opportunity, but the expectation of success has rarely been higher.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE 1st-and-10: Shane Waldron, your table is ready
Shane Waldron

New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron called plays for three seasons as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in 2021-23.

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

And the winner is … Shane Waldron.

On Jan. 10, Waldron was in limbo and likely out of a job as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator after Pete Carroll was nudged out as the Seahawks’ head coach. Today, the 44-year-old Waldron has the opportunity of his 20-year coaching career as offensive coordinator of the Bears.

Every offensive coordinator hired by the Bears in recent memory has had a similar opportunity — give this chronically quarterback-challenged, offensively-challenged franchise a real NFL offense and you can almost pick your head coaching job. Adam Gase parlayed Jay Cutler’s career-best 92.3 passer rating in Gase’s first season as coordinator in 2015 into the Dolphins head coaching job — even though Cutler’s rating still was only 16th in the league, and the Bears’ offense ranked 23rd in points scored. That’s how low the bar is here.

Waldron, though, has an opportunity for success that actually exceeds the challenge of producing a productive offense with the Bears — even with a rookie quarterback. Caleb Williams not only is the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and considered one of the best quarterbacks prospect of the last 10 years, but he has weapons that immediately put the wind at his back.

Wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen have a combined 10 seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. Rookie Rome Odunze was the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. Tight end Cole Kmet is coming off his best season. Running back D’Andre Swift made the Pro Bowl with the Eagles last season.

It’s up to Waldron — who called plays as the Seahawks’ coordinator the past three seasons after four seasons under Sean McVay with the Rams — to put it all together. If he can make a Pro Bowl quarterback out of journeyman Geno Smith, as he did in Seattle, there’s no telling what he can do with a talent such as Williams. Right?

One thing’s for sure: If it doesn’t work out, there won’t be much of a Fields-or-Getsy debate over whether it’s the quarterback, the coordinator or the supporting cast that gets the blame. No matter which way it goes, Shane Waldron won’t be here for long.

2. Caleb Williams’ reputation went from one extreme to the other through the draft process.

In January, he was a prima donna with a helicopter dad, was too into his feelings and too devoted to his brand, might prefer playing for the Commanders, might not want to play for the Bears, might want an ownership share of the team he plays for, and — worst of all — was a sore loser who blew off the media after losing to UCLA.

By Sunday, he was Mr. Wonderful — an engaging, confident, polished and playful personality who is comfortable in the limelight, made a new best-friend in Odunze, popularized the Bear Claw and quickly welcomed his newest teammates. He showed off two traits you love in a quarterback — quick-thinking and clever — when he told punter Tory Taylor, the Bears’ fourth-round draft pick, “You’re not going to punt much here.”

We’ll know much more about Williams and his individuality as he settles in and faces the inevitable adversity that reveals his true character. Eventually, what’s best for Caleb Williams will conflict with what’s best for the Bears. Then we’ll see how much of a team player he is. But so far, so good.

3. On the flip side of that, Justin Fields’ stock — or the perception of his stock — dropped precipitously through the process. When this started, there was a real debate about whether the Bears should trade the No. 1 overall pick and keep Fields, or use the No. 1 pick on a quarterback and trade Fields for perhaps a second-round draft pick.

(And not just from the lunatic fringe of Twitter, either. NBC Sports’ Peter King, in his final “Football Morning In America” column on Feb. 26, thought the Bears were going to trade the pick based on “the way the wind is blowing.”)

As it turns out, drafting Williams was a no-brainer and Fields only netted a conditional sixth-round draft pick. But Ryan Poles got it right.

4. The selection of Williams as the No. 1 pick comes with a bonus — there will be no apprenticeship/mentor plan in training camp. Williams will get first-team reps from the start.

A rookie quarterback starting from the get-go comes with its own issues. But the apprentice plans for Mitch Trubisky (behind Mike Glennon) and Fields (behind Andy Dalton), while well-intentioned, proved problematic. In this era, it’s an awkward dynamic that needs everything going near-perfectly to not be detrimental.

5. “We’re still in the first year of this offense” will not be an excuse for the Bears’ offense in 2024. The bar has been set at C.J. Stroud and the 2023 Texans, who improved from 30th to 13th in points scored with Stroud as a rookie, Bobby Slowik as a first-time coordinator, Nico Colllins, Tank Dell and Darren Schultz as his top targets and an offensive line with four new starters next to All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil.

6. Expectations will also be high for Rome Odunze as a rookie, who will have to share catches with Moore and Allen but also should benefit by having them on the field. And those expectations should be high. The five wide receivers selected in the top 10 of the draft in the last three years have averaged 80 receptions for 1,071 yards, 63.8 yards per game and 6.4 touchdowns as a rookie.

The List: the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase (81-1,455, 13 touchdowns), the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle (104-1,015, 6) and the Eagles’ DeVonta Smith (54-916, 5) in 2021; the Falcons’ Drake London (72-866, 4) and the Jets’ Garrett Wilson (72-866, 4) in 2023.

The upshot: It’s not a coincidence that Chase had by far the biggest production and also by far the best quarterback (Joe Burrow), so …

7. The addition of Williams, Allen and Odunze figures to spice up the offense/defense training camp battles that became contentious, albeit one-sided, last year (“Y’all soft!”). The Bears defense developed an edge in last year’s camp, and the offense never really responded. That’s not likely to happen with this group. Training camp altercations will more likely be a good sign than a red flag. That’s progress.

8. The draft is Ryan Poles’ show, but coach Matt Eberflus’ comment on the entire draft process was particularly noteworthy: “We’re getting better every single year as we go,” he said.

We’ll see about that. But Poles seemed to find a groove even with just five picks. Ryan Pace also had five picks in his third draft in 2017 — including No. 3 overall — and not only chose Trubisky (No. 2 overall) over Deshaun Watson (No. 12) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 10), but also tight end Adam Shaheen (No. 45 overall) over George Kittle (fifth round, 146th overall).

The Bears did get safety Eddie Jackson and running back Tarik Cohen in the fourth round, but whiffed on small-school guard Jordan Morgan in the fifth round.

9. Timing Is Everything Dept.:

Mitch Trubisky’s wide receivers in his first start with the Bears: Markus Wheaton, Tre McBride, Kendall Wright, Josh Bellamy, Deonte Thompson.

Justin Fields’ top receivers in his first start with the Bears: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, Marquise Goodwin.

Caleb Williams’ receivers in his first start with the Bears (projected): DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Tyler Scott, Dante Pettis/Velus Jones.

10. Bear-ometer — 11-6: vs. Packers (W); at Packers (L); vs. Lions (W); at Lions (L); vs. Vikings (W); at Vikings (W); vs. Rams (L); at Cardinals (W); vs. Seahawks (L); at 49ers (L); vs. Jaguars (W); vs. Titans (W); at Texans (L); vs. Panthers (W); at Colts (W); vs. Patriots (W); at Commanders (W).

Next Up In Chicago Bears
The Bears' roster has stacked up beautifully. Your move, Matt Eberflus.
Bears QB Caleb Williams is said to be 'generational.' Then again, who isn't?
Bears undrafted free agent tracker
Bears have massive opportunity — and right GM to maximize it in Ryan Poles
Caleb Williams wanted to be 'the greatest' — and was willing to work for it
Halas Intrigue podcast: The Caleb Williams Era begins
The Latest
cpd-0110.jpg
Crime
Woman shot, prompting SWAT response in South Shore
The alleged gunman fled into a nearby building and a SWAT team responded, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
fotw05-01-24walleyeheidecke.jpg
Outdoors
Personal-best walleye comes from Heidecke Lake
Dave Strobel caught and released his personal-best walleye Thursday at Heidecke Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A cyclist rides in a bike lane alongside a white sedan.
Other Views
Chicago should lower its default speed limit from 30 mph to save lives
The City Council and state Legislature will hold hearings on a proposal to reduce the urban area default speed limit. Other cities, including New York, have done so.
By Amy Rynell
 
Eileen O’Neill Burke, Democratic nominee for Cook County State’s Attorney, speaks to reporters after a victory event at the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 headquarters in the West Loop, Monday, April 1, 2024.
Letters to the Editor
There's no going back to the old days of cash bail in Illinois
Eileen O’Neill Burke backs the Pretrial Fairness Act, and that should fill people working toward a more just and equitable system with hope, a pastor writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 