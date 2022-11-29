The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man shot and killed in South Lawndale

He was attacked in the 3400 block of West 30th Street, police said,

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot and killed in South Lawndale
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in South Lawndale.

The man, 30, was found on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 30th Street with a gunshot wound to the face about 1:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Woman dies after her motorcycle hits pothole on Near South Side
Bison’s relocation to Native lands reviving spiritual bonds
Mexican asylum-seekers increasingly setting their sights on Canada

Measuring up: Mayoral field swells to 11 with Lightfoot, Garcia, other late filers — but now battle begins to cut that number down
Man shot to death in Chatham
Police oversight commission reviews revamped gang database
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png
News
Woman dies after her motorcycle hits pothole on Near South Side
The accident happened in the 2000 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should my sister with schizophrenia be in the wedding party?
Bride-to-be considers it risky to give duties to her mentally ill sibling, but some family members disagree.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A herd of bison grazes at a Cherokee Nation ranch in northeastern Oklahoma.
Nation/World
Bison’s relocation to Native lands reviving spiritual bonds
Decades after the last bison vanished from their tribal lands, the Cherokee Nation is part of a resurgence of Indigenous people seeking to reconnect with the animals.
By Bobby Ross Jr. | AP
 
South_Side_301_Bashir_Salahuddin2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘South Side’ ups the Chicago ante for a bold season three
With new episodes of the locally made comedy set to arrive Dec. 8 on HBO Max, co-creator Bashir Salahuddin says, “We’re really pushing the boundaries in the writer’s room this season.”
By Mariah Rush
 
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer informs a migrant couple of the location of a legal border station in 2017, shortly before they illegally crossed from Champlain, N.Y., to Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, using Roxham Road.
Immigration
Mexican asylum-seekers increasingly setting their sights on Canada
There’s been a surge in the number of Mexicans who have requested asylum in Canada this year due to the relative ease of obtaining asylum in Canada versus the United States.
By Zachary Kamel | AP
 