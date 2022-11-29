Man shot and killed in South Lawndale

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in South Lawndale.
The man, 30, was found on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 30th Street with a gunshot wound to the face about 1:15 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Measuring up: Mayoral field swells to 11 with Lightfoot, Garcia, other late filers — but now battle begins to cut that number down
