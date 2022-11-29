The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man charged with killing 60-year-old man inside Gresham home

Gerald Bonner, 60, was arguing with Harry Bowen, 46, in a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue when Bowen allegedly shot him.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with killing 60-year-old man inside Gresham home
A judge’s gavel

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 60-year-old man during an argument inside a home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend.

Gerald Bonner, 60, was arguing with Harry Bowen, 46, in the home in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue when Bowen shot him in the chest, abdomen and thigh about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Bonner was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Bowen fled from the scene but was arrested moments later, police said. He has been ordered held without bail.

Next Up In News
Blue Island woman charged with stealing bag containing over $100,000 from armored truck
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered Pilsen church underway
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
Charges filed in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl heading home from birthday party
Suburban man gets 18 months probation for entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Don’t be asking: Dude, where’s my car? City’s overnight parking ban kicks in Thursday
The Latest
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
Crime
Blue Island woman charged with stealing bag containing over $100,000 from armored truck
Sharon Carabine-Dierberger, 60, allegedly took the bag in the 5700 block of North Broadway about 12:25 p.m. Monday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk after their game in September.
Bears
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘I plan on playing’ vs. Bears on Sunday
Rodgers left the Packers’ last game in the fourth quarter because of a rib injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Police officers stand guard as a statue removed from St. Adalbert Catholic Church is secured on a flatbed truck.
Pilsen
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered Pilsen church underway
The statue is a marble replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta, depicting the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother, Mary, after the crucifixion.
By Michael Loria
 
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Politics
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
The charges come more than a year after a federal grand jury subpoenaed the agency in May 2021 seeking records on Mustafaa Saleh and two dozen properties the land bank obtained and sold.
By Jon Seidel
 
Jim Crane puts a No. 79 jersey on Jose Abreu.
White Sox
White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issues statement on Jose Abreu
“It was my fervent hope that José would never wear another uniform, as I told him many times throughout the years. Unfortunately, hope is not always translated into reality,” Reinsdorf said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 