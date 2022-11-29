Man charged with killing 60-year-old man inside Gresham home

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 60-year-old man during an argument inside a home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend.

Gerald Bonner, 60, was arguing with Harry Bowen, 46, in the home in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue when Bowen shot him in the chest, abdomen and thigh about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Bonner was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Bowen fled from the scene but was arrested moments later, police said. He has been ordered held without bail.