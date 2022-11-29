The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Affordable housing plan in Lincoln Square cleared for passage

The project will offer lower-cost housing in a wealthy area while preserving some public parking for nearby businesses.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Affordable housing plan in Lincoln Square cleared for passage
4715_N._Western.jpg

A rendering of the building that would replace a city-owned parking lot at 4715 N. Western Ave. in Lincoln Square.

Provided

Alderpersons on Tuesday cleared for final approval a housing development in Lincoln Square that for three years has drawn heated debate over affordable housing and parking for neighborhood businesses.

The City Council’s zoning committee endorsed the plan for 63 units at 4715 N. Western Ave., property that’s now a city-owned parking lot near a CTA Brown Line station. All apartments would be offered at affordable rents as defined by city ordinance. Advocates hope nonprofit developer The Community Builders will provide lower-cost housing in a popular area where prices have skyrocketed.

The six-story building also will include 36 parking spaces, half for tenants and half for public use. The idea is to replace some public parking in the city lot, a key demand of area businesses.

The final design at Western and Leland avenues was a compromise that pleased most neighborhood associations and businesses, said Ald. Matt Martin, whose 47th Ward includes the property. He said it was a challenge “to thread the needle” of demands from the neighborhoods and city agencies but that the outcome has pleased most people.

Will Woodley, a regional vice president for The Community Builders, said a third of the units will be reserved for renters earning up to 30% of the area’s median income, or AMI. The other units would be offered with income limits of 60% and 80% of the AMI.

Woodley said that even at the 80% level, the units will be priced much lower than market-rate rents in Lincoln Square.

The developer will get the city-owned lot of $1 and qualify for low-income housing tax credits. This year, the developer had to redo plans after city officials said a version with more parking would render the investment ineligible for tax credits.

The Chicago Plan Commission endorsed the project Nov. 17.

Residents said the project drew broad support, even though some blocks saw flyers attacking the influx of lower-cost housing. Lincoln Square resident John Morrison, in written testimony to the Chicago Plan Commission, called the flyers part of “a hateful disinformation campaign” that relied on racist and antisemitic arguments.

“These voices do not represent the Lincoln Square we know and love. This vile rhetoric served to highlight just how necessary this project truly is and fueled many of us to advocate for this project independently,” Morrison wrote.

The Committee on Zoning, Land Use and Building Standards approved the project unanimously, setting it up for a final vote at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting.

Next Up In News
Whole Foods to stop buying Maine lobster, pleasing sustainability groups, angering the industry
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
St. Ignatius hockey parents worried their kids were dead for almost an hour before finding them injured in Indiana ER after crash
Hatred is their secret sauce
2 charged with murder of girl struck by stray bullet while celebrating 12th birthday
Man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside Gresham home
The Latest
A lobster rears its claws after being caught off Spruce Head, Maine.
Consumer Affairs
Whole Foods to stop buying Maine lobster, pleasing sustainability groups, angering the industry
Environmental groups again are at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England after a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster.
By Patrick Whittle | AP
 
Eddie Jackson running with the ball after a takeaway.
Bears
Bears put S Eddie Jackson on injured reserve, sign A.J. Thomas from practice squad
The Bears also are monitoring injuries to Jaquan Brisker and Dane Cruikshank at safety.
By Jason Lieser
 
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Politics
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
The charges come more than a year after a federal grand jury subpoenaed the agency in May 2021 seeking records on Mustafaa Saleh and two dozen properties the land bank obtained and sold.
By Jon Seidel
 
St. Ignatius junior varsity hockey players gather in prayer moments after a truck driver plowed into their bus in Indiana on Nov. 12, injuring 16 of them.
News
St. Ignatius hockey parents worried their kids were dead for almost an hour before finding them injured in Indiana ER after crash
Parents of the 16 injured students have filed a lawsuit against the truck driver, who was allegedly driving intoxicated Nov. 12 when he struck the bus, flipping it on its side.
By David Struett
 
United States’ Yunus Musah, right, Aaron Long, center, and Sean Johnson celebrate after defeating Iran in the World Cup.
Soccer
U.S. advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
The Americans finished second in Group B with five points, two behind England, and will play the Netherlands on Saturday.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 