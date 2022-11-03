16-year-old shot in Woodlawn

A 16-year-old was shot in Woodlawn on Thursday evening, police said.
The boy is in fair condition after being shot in the hip about 7:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
