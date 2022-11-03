The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

16-year-old shot in Woodlawn

A teen is in fair condition after being shot in the hip, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 16-year-old shot in Woodlawn
Three men were wounded in a shooting August 18, 2021, in Chicago Lawn.

A 16-year-old was shot in Woodlawn on Thursday evening, police said.

The boy is in fair condition after being shot in the hip about 7:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
4 men shot, wounded in Humboldt Park
Even if there is a red wave in Illinois, in Senate race, Dem Duckworth holds lead over GOP’s Salvi
Would-be minority pot entrepreneurs say state rules are scaring off investors
An otter by another name: Shedd Aquarium reveals names for rescued sea otters
Citing state law, judge reduces bail for pregnant woman facing murder charge
The Latest
merlin_107805046.jpg
Abortion
Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
In removing fees and promising access, Illinois joins a handful of states providing abortions for incarcerated people.
By Sam Dier
 
Wheaton North’s Joe Barna (34) pressures Geneva quarterback Nate Stempowski (3).
High School Football
Breaking down the top second-round playoff games
A look at this weekend’s best state playoff games.
By Mike Clark
 
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
News
4 men shot, wounded in Humboldt Park
Four men between the ages of 26 and 62 were shot in Humboldt Park. One is in critical condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_109030637.jpg
News
Even if there is a red wave in Illinois, in Senate race, Dem Duckworth holds lead over GOP’s Salvi
Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth heads to the Tuesday vote leading Republican Kathy Salvi in two key metrics, polls and fundraising.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Business owners who received cannabis license under the state’s social equity application process say they face hurdles that will prevent them from ever opening up.
News
Would-be minority pot entrepreneurs say state rules are scaring off investors
Regulations for businesses who got licenses in Illinois ‘social equity’ lottery make it hard to raise cash, panelists at a City Club luncheon said.
By Andy Grimm
 