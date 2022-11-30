The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Chicago police car collides with Jeep in South Loop

Two officers were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized in good condition after their squad car collided with another car at a South Loop intersection Tuesday night, officials said.

The officers were responding to a call, their emergency lights and sirens activated, as they drove north in the 1600 block of South State Street about 8:30 p.m. They collided with a 29-year-old woman who was driving a black Jeep east on West 16th Street, according to Chicago police.

The two officers were taken to a hospital “as a precaution,” police said. The woman was not injured.

No citations were issued.

