Chicago police car collides with Jeep in South Loop

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized in good condition after their squad car collided with another car at a South Loop intersection Tuesday night, officials said.
The officers were responding to a call, their emergency lights and sirens activated, as they drove north in the 1600 block of South State Street about 8:30 p.m. They collided with a 29-year-old woman who was driving a black Jeep east on West 16th Street, according to Chicago police.
The two officers were taken to a hospital “as a precaution,” police said. The woman was not injured.
No citations were issued.
